Make-A-Wish Southern Florida brings South Africa to Sarasota

Michael's On East was filled with drumbeats, dancing and guests in bright, bold prints for the eighth annual Cooking for Wishes: A Taste of Africa.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted its lively luncheon Feb. 22 and allowed guests to become chefs under the direction of Michael's On East Co-Owner Phil Mancini and Executive Chef Jamil Pineda. The African-inspired dishes had guests cooking up congo-seared sriracha scallops and moroccan ginger rosemary rubbed flat iron steak.

This year's theme made a full-circle, with guest Emily Barley, a Make-A-Wish recipient in attendance. Barley's wish was to visit South Africa, where she went on an African safari and took photos. A few of her printed pieces were available for bidding in the silent auction.

The luncheon ended with a live auction for several items such as a weeklong trip to Morocco.

But no party would be complete without dessert. The last chefs of the night ignited the party with a flaming dessert: Cape Town flambeed banana.