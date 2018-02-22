Make-A-Wish Southern Florida brings South Africa to Sarasota

Cooking for Wishes: A Taste of Africa was held Feb. 22 at Michael's On East.
Michael's On East was filled with drumbeats, dancing and guests in bright, bold prints for the eighth annual Cooking for Wishes: A Taste of Africa.
Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted its lively luncheon Feb. 22 and allowed guests to become chefs under the direction of Michael's On East Co-Owner Phil Mancini and Executive Chef Jamil Pineda. The African-inspired dishes had guests cooking up congo-seared sriracha scallops and moroccan ginger rosemary rubbed flat iron steak.
This year's theme made a full-circle, with guest Emily Barley, a Make-A-Wish recipient in attendance. Barley's wish was to visit South Africa, where she went on an African safari and took photos. A few of her printed pieces were available for bidding in the silent auction.
The luncheon ended with a live auction for several items such as a weeklong trip to Morocco.
But no party would be complete without dessert. The last chefs of the night ignited the party with a flaming dessert: Cape Town flambeed banana.