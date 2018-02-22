 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Terri Klauber and Renee Phinney

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida brings South Africa to Sarasota

Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 |

Terri Klauber, Emily Barley and Michael Klauber

The Cooking for Wishes committee poses with Make-A-Wish recipient Emily Barley.

Leopard print was featured in the napkins and chair ribbons.

Each guest received a bag on their chair.

With the funds raised for this event, 40 wishes are able to be granted for children with critical illnesses.

The tables were decorated with the African native plant, Birds of Paradise.

Guests took turns cooking one of the four courses.

This portrait of an African elephant was taken by Emily Barley in South Africa.

Emily Barley's photographs were available in the silent auction.

Brentney Stevens dances at Cooking For Wishes.

Bretney Stevens and other members of the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed for the event.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performed an authentic African dance and song during cocktail hour.

Donald Walts plays the drums.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and the WBTT dancers kept the atmosphere lively during cocktail hour.

Pam Sullivan and Randi Donahue

Amy Hammon and Lainey Dunn

Melissa Whitehurst and Bri Oliva

Dona Lasseter and Peter Burk

Kara Saunders and Karen Van Lindonk

The table decor and chairs featured warm, bright colors and animal prints.

Daria Spina, Donna Koffman, Stacie Baer and Tammy Karp

Lori Greenbaum and Lee Tuck

Some of the silent auction items, such as these elephants, came from Africa.

Marcia Krajewski and Kim Geyer

Wendy Merriman and Penny Digiovanna

Julio and Ashley Diaz, Katrina and Matt Otchet, Amanda and Jason Johnson with Lindsay and Chad Westrick

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida CEO Norm Wedderburn and Tom Doan

Jolene DiRocco, Angela Flaherty and Kristina Swain

Wendy Rossiter, Nalani Simson, Autumn Stiner and Linda Krysinski

Asa Thomas, Tomeika Koski and Jaclyne Brunckhorst

The dancers put on a show with traditional African dance.

Megan Greenberg, Karen Van Lindonk, Brigid Saah, Sarah Massey, Ali McCarthy and Kara Saunders

Amy and Josh Sankes with Doug and Jen Grosso

Margaret Mobley, Marsha Sutter and Paula Martin

Guests took photos in the African safari-themed booth.

Metal African animals were placed throughout Michael's On East.

Even the straws held an African flair.

Ingredients for the first course included shrimp and scallops.

Joanna Roberti and Barb Lancer

Co-Chairwoman Terri Klauber gives the welcome.

Regional Director of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida talks about the children who have been granted wishes.

Joanna Roberti and Barb Lancer take a photo with the cooking pan.

Michael's On East Co-Owner Phil Mancini and Executive Chef Jamil Pineda direct the chefs.

Minoo Messinger and Melissa Howard

Guests took turns cooking for each course.

Rob Moulds, Don Vichitvongsh and Rod Hershberger

The first course featured scallops and shrimp.

Donna Koffman cooks the first course.

Executive Chef Jamil Pineda cooks his dish under a mirror so guests can see what he is doing.

Congo-seared sriracha scallop and shrimp was the first course of the luncheon.

Michael Klauber sells star necklaces for the raffle.

The decor transformed the ballroom of Michael's On East into Africa.

Tom Doan, Chariman of the Board of Directors Shareef Malnik and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida CEO Norm Wedderburn

Executive Chef Jamil Pineda pours the cream in the pan for the second course.

Victoria Warren, Tara Coco and Tak Ronstantinu

The second course was a Cape Malay gnocchi.

Candice Miller and Melissa Lerner

Cooking for Wishes: A Taste of Africa was held Feb. 22 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Michael's On East was filled with drumbeats, dancing and guests in bright, bold prints for the eighth annual Cooking for Wishes: A Taste of Africa. 

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted its lively luncheon Feb. 22 and allowed guests to become chefs under the direction of Michael's On East Co-Owner Phil Mancini and Executive Chef Jamil Pineda. The African-inspired dishes had guests cooking up congo-seared sriracha scallops and moroccan ginger rosemary rubbed flat iron steak. 

This year's theme made a full-circle, with guest Emily Barley, a Make-A-Wish recipient in attendance. Barley's wish was to visit South Africa, where she went on an African safari and took photos. A few of her printed pieces were available for bidding in the silent auction.

The luncheon ended with a live auction for several items such as a weeklong trip to Morocco.

But no party would be complete without dessert. The last chefs of the night ignited the party with a flaming dessert: Cape Town flambeed banana.

