Kids enjoy sweet treats at Christmas in Candyland

Michael's On East was a little busier, and more sweet, than usual the morning of Dec. 1.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted its annual Christmas in Candyland for the little ones to come enjoy sweet treats and holiday activities.

Outside the atrium was a pile of snow, where kids made snowballs to throw at their siblings and friends. Inside the atrium was where lunch was grilled up, and more activities, such as ornament making and woodworking.

Inside the ballroom held an even sweeter surprise with candy, balloons, colors and children galore. Local vendors like Paint nail salon and Hello Gorgeous photo booth also participated in the event with their services.