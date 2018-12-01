 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ryan Blitz and Executive Director Rebecca Blitz with Varun Bulusu

Kids enjoy sweet treats at Christmas in Candyland

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Ryan Blitz and Executive Director Rebecca Blitz with Varun Bulusu

Buy this Photo
Eric Fenton and Executive Director Rebecca Blitz

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Eric Fenton and Executive Director Rebecca Blitz

Buy this Photo
Kids throw snowballs at each other in the snow pit.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Kids throw snowballs at each other in the snow pit.

Buy this Photo
Emmy and Azzi Bikfalvy

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Emmy and Azzi Bikfalvy

Buy this Photo
Many sweet desserts were on the dessert bar.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Many sweet desserts were on the dessert bar.

Buy this Photo
Elle Gruters gets her face painted.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Elle Gruters gets her face painted.

Buy this Photo
Kids took turns sitting on Santa's lap for a photo opportunity.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Kids took turns sitting on Santa's lap for a photo opportunity.

Buy this Photo
Lila and Liam Rozin

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Lila and Liam Rozin

Buy this Photo
Caden and Graham Ankele smile for a photo with their cookies.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Caden and Graham Ankele smile for a photo with their cookies.

Buy this Photo
A family takes a photo in the photo booth.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

A family takes a photo in the photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Linda Doan, Andy Le, Todd Reuter and Tom Doan

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Linda Doan, Andy Le, Todd Reuter and Tom Doan

Buy this Photo
Maverick Vitale's favorite part of the event is the wood working.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Maverick Vitale's favorite part of the event is the wood working.

Buy this Photo
Paula, Cynthia and Davis Drake

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Paula, Cynthia and Davis Drake

Buy this Photo
Sophie Hirdes gets her nails pained at the Paint booth.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Sophie Hirdes gets her nails pained at the Paint booth.

Buy this Photo
Asa Congdon reaches into the bowl for more candy.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Asa Congdon reaches into the bowl for more candy.

Buy this Photo
Alicia and Alison Dragash smile for a photo with Belle.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Alicia and Alison Dragash smile for a photo with Belle.

Buy this Photo
Cameron Hammon writes his letter to Santa.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Cameron Hammon writes his letter to Santa.

Buy this Photo
Emma Gambert and Ella Hunt

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Emma Gambert and Ella Hunt

Buy this Photo
Spencer and Jack Gruters

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

Spencer and Jack Gruters

Buy this Photo
John Newton passes out stuffed bears to the children.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 |

John Newton passes out stuffed bears to the children.

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Make-A-Wish Holiday Fundraiser was hosted Dec. 1 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Michael's On East was a little busier, and more sweet, than usual the morning of Dec. 1.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida hosted its annual Christmas in Candyland for the little ones to come enjoy sweet treats and holiday activities. 

Outside the atrium was a pile of snow, where kids made snowballs to throw at their siblings and friends. Inside the atrium was where lunch was grilled up, and more activities, such as ornament making and woodworking. 

Inside the ballroom held an even sweeter surprise with candy, balloons, colors and children galore. Local vendors like Paint nail salon and Hello Gorgeous photo booth also participated in the event with their services. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement