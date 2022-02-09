Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce gathers for Networking at Noon

Where better to shoot the breeze with your fellow Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce members than a restaurant named for the Spanish word for wind? On Feb. 9, members took a break from their workdays to meet for a Networking at Noon event at Viento Kitchen and Bar at Zota Beach Resort.

About 30 chamber members and guests attended and for many, it was their first time at Zota. Hotel event manager Crystal Russell spoke briefly to the group about how the industry seems to really be picking up in the wake of the pandemic. She's seen more corporate groups coming back and has several social events on the calendar, too. The chamber will also be more social in the coming weeks, as they have several chamber-specific and public-facing events coming up after a few cancellations.

As lunch was being served, members went around and introduced themselves and their businesses. Andrew Vac also introduced two new members and a few guests.