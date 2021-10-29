 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce celebrates Halloween

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Mozzarella sticks and pizza made up the snacks for the evening.

Donna Sharp Blaney snaps a photo of Mary Lou Johnson and Suzy Brenner.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Donna Sharp Blaney snaps a photo of Mary Lou Johnson and Suzy Brenner.

Attendees bought raffle tickets for door prizes, which were drawn from this skeleton's resting place.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Attendees bought raffle tickets for door prizes, which were drawn from this skeleton's resting place.

Audra Snyder came as the iconic Ann Darrow, the woman who was snatched away by King Kong.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Audra Snyder came as the iconic Ann Darrow, the woman who was snatched away by King Kong.

A grinning jack-o-lantern greeted attendees checking in.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

A grinning jack-o-lantern greeted attendees checking in.

Andrew Vac, meet Andrew Vac — er, Suzy Brenner.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Andrew Vac, meet Andrew Vac — er, Suzy Brenner.

The tables at La Norma were decorated to match the occasion.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

The tables at La Norma were decorated to match the occasion.

Gail Loefgren as an out-of-stock roll of toilet paper and Caitlyn Zaborowski as a peacock.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Gail Loefgren as an out-of-stock roll of toilet paper and Caitlyn Zaborowski as a peacock.

Mary Lou Johnson as a witch and Tryla Larson as "Nacho Mama."

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Mary Lou Johnson as a witch and Tryla Larson as "Nacho Mama."

Donna Sharp Blaney came dressed as red tide, complete with a pin that said "I'm sorry!"

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Donna Sharp Blaney came dressed as red tide, complete with a pin that said "I'm sorry!"

Lael Hazan, Liz Yerkes and Dia Wilson

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Lael Hazan, Liz Yerkes and Dia Wilson

Secur-All agents Sandra Smith and Bob Rutland came dressed as their insurance heroes.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 |

Secur-All agents Sandra Smith and Bob Rutland came dressed as their insurance heroes.

Awards were handed out for the best costumes at the Business After Hours event.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce got down to boo-siness at the Oct. 28 Business After Hours event. Most attendees came dressed in their Halloween best and put their best costumed foot forward to win a costume contest. 

Costumed characters met at La Norma Italian Restaurant in the Centre Shops of Longboat Key to mingle with other business members of the island. Among those in attendance were a witch, Flo and Jamie from the Progressive insurance commercials, a butterfly and even red tide. 

Attendees snacked on some pizza, mozzarella sticks and bruschetta courtesy of the restaurant while Caitlyn Zaborowski from the chamber (dressed as a peacock for the night) sold raffle tickets that were guarded by a skeleton until numbers were drawn for door prizes. 

