Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce celebrates Halloween

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce got down to boo-siness at the Oct. 28 Business After Hours event. Most attendees came dressed in their Halloween best and put their best costumed foot forward to win a costume contest.

Costumed characters met at La Norma Italian Restaurant in the Centre Shops of Longboat Key to mingle with other business members of the island. Among those in attendance were a witch, Flo and Jamie from the Progressive insurance commercials, a butterfly and even red tide.

Attendees snacked on some pizza, mozzarella sticks and bruschetta courtesy of the restaurant while Caitlyn Zaborowski from the chamber (dressed as a peacock for the night) sold raffle tickets that were guarded by a skeleton until numbers were drawn for door prizes.