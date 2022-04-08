 Skip to main content
Lori Brochin and Becky Thomas

Longboat Garden Club offers taste of fashion

Patti and Michael Schaffer

Tracy and Roy Kretzler

Lazy Lobster owner Michael Garey serves up a dish to Carol Peschel

Back: Mary Harper, Carol Peschel and Valerie Evanko; Front: Tanya Fesler, Nancy Wieland, Justin Redmond, Abby Dimler, Judy Hundley and Claudia Moore

Chef Sebastian Villaseca with owner Michael Garey from the Lazy Lobster

Bill and Linda Mitchell

Foxy Lady popped up a boutique with the fun and fashionable.

Rob Gidel and John Tendall

Back: JoAnn Schwenke, Bob Weingartner, Deborah Duffey and Barbara Dehart; Front: Shelley Harrison, Virginia Luke, Kathy Pendleton and Debi Nettlow

Tom Pluss peruses the tun and quinoa bowls from Bill Smith with the Longboat Key Club.

Melinda and Bob Morrissey with Kathy Phillips

Lynn and Harry Christensen with Harry's Continental Kitchen

Event Co-chairs Janice Reiser, Deb Sauers, Nancy McLean, Lyn Haycock and Garden Club President Susan Phillips

Beverly Fields, Peg Landsman, Carol Dreyer and Laurel Maul

Event Co-chairs Lyn Haycock, Nancy McLean, President Susan Phillips, Janice Reiser and Deb Sauers

Diane Blake kicks off the fashion sow with a peace sign.

Tina Kantor models a look with inspiration from the 1960s.

Linda Ulrich shows off her fashionable jacket-handbag combo.

Irene Peters brings a bit of sunshine to the runway.

Irene Peters brings a bit of sunshine to the runway.

Aaron Virgin, Save our Seabirds' new CEO, models casual wear.

Gary Ulrich displays a casual look with ease.

Michael O'Neil takes a practice swing.

Todd Rippy sports a relaxed style.

Ellen Odenath shows off an easy, breezy look.

Diane Blake models a bright all-white outfit.

Aaron Virgin shows off the snazzy lining of his blazer.

Dave Odenath hits the runway with his dinner look.

Gary Ulrich shows the versatility of his ensemble.

Kip O'Neill shows off a stunningly evening look.

Runway models Diane Blake, Tina Kantor, Linda Ulrich, Heather Rippy, Kip O'Neill, Ellen Odenath and Irene Peters

Runway models Todd Rippy, Michael O'Neil, Aaron Virgin, Calin Peters, Dave Odenath and Gary Ulrich

Janice and Jose Reiser

The club brings back its food and fashion fundraiser at the 11th annual Taste of the Keys event.
by: Kat Hughes Executive Editor

Diane Blake strode to the edge of the runway, flashed a peace sign that went fittingly with her black peace-sign bedazzled top and matching jeans, and did a spin to display her camera-shaped bag to the hoots and applause from the audience. 

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s Taste of the Keys Fashion Show was back.

Blake was one of 12 Longboat Key residents, Garden Club members or business leaders who modeled fashions ranging from resort chic to evening elegance at the 11th annual Taste of the Keys fashion show the evening of April 7 at the Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside dining room.

Prior to the show, the approximately 250 guests in attendance sampled bites from about 10 local restaurants for the event.

Euphemia Haye’s Ray Arpke began the show asking for a round of applause for those restaurants, which donated the food for the evening. But he also wanted to make sure they received recognition for the hard times they’ve survived and to make sure folks still know they're struggling and need support and understanding.

“It has been an interesting couple of years for these restaurants, as you can imagine," he said. "We went without customers for a couple of months, … but now we have to go without employees."

As the models made their way down the runway and around the room, they garnered applause and the occasional “oohs” as they displayed the detailing on their clutch or the colorful lining of their blazers. The fashions were provided by Foxy Lady and Marcello Sport, both with long histories on St. Armands Circle.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the Garden Club, which uses the proceeds for its scholarships, grants and beautification projects on the Key.

One of the programs the Garden Club makes possible is paying for Key workers' children to attend summer camps that they otherwise wouldn't be able to afford. Arpke noted before the fashion show that several of his employees had received scholarships from the Garden Club throughout the years as well.

Although the event was about 100 people smaller than the last time it was held, in January 2020, co-chair Lyn Haycock said the group was hopeful it would make its goal of raising at least $20,000, as it had in previous years.

“We are very happy with the turnout,” she said. “Especially after COVID.”

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

