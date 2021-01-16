 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth helped put together the event with fellow co-chair Angela Massaro-Fain, the nonprofit's founder.

Local charities hit the jackpot as Sisterhood for Good brings Vegas to the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus and Lori Ruth helped put together the event with fellow co-chair Angela Massaro-Fain, the nonprofit's founder.

Buy this Photo
Charlotte de Jesus and Jennifer Mumford went all in.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Charlotte de Jesus and Jennifer Mumford went all in.

Buy this Photo
Board chair Amy Gorman and president Angela Massaro-Fain enjoy a moment during the fundraiser.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Board chair Amy Gorman and president Angela Massaro-Fain enjoy a moment during the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
David and Mary Pardi with Mike Talerico

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

David and Mary Pardi with Mike Talerico

Buy this Photo
Wayne and Candice Carr

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Wayne and Candice Carr

Buy this Photo
Pat and Kristi Ward

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Pat and Kristi Ward

Buy this Photo
The event had outdoor seating and glow tables but rain sent everyone indoors.

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

The event had outdoor seating and glow tables but rain sent everyone indoors.

Buy this Photo
Justin and Carley Kristich

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Justin and Carley Kristich

Buy this Photo
Fate Michael with Connie and Frank Shaffery

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Fate Michael with Connie and Frank Shaffery

Buy this Photo
Russ and Nancy Bobbitt

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Russ and Nancy Bobbitt

Buy this Photo
Debbie McHardy, Kim and Shaun Peens and Tim Robinson

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Debbie McHardy, Kim and Shaun Peens and Tim Robinson

Buy this Photo
Angela Crawford and Daniel Ray

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 |

Angela Crawford and Daniel Ray

Buy this Photo
Share
Guests bet it all during Sisterhood for Good fundraiser at the Sarasota Polo Club on Jan. 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch rolled the dice to raise money for charity in the "Vegas Comes To The Ranch" event at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch Jan. 15. 

The nonprofit's members and friends turned out for a night of drinks, music, and casino gambling. Event co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus, Angela Massaro-Fain and Lori Ruth welcomed guests while board chair Amy Gorman passed out awards later in the night.

Proceeds raised at the event went to the group's annual grant program, which benefits local nonprofits. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement