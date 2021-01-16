Sisterhood for Good of Lakewood Ranch rolled the dice to raise money for charity in the "Vegas Comes To The Ranch" event at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch Jan. 15.

The nonprofit's members and friends turned out for a night of drinks, music, and casino gambling. Event co-chairwomen Peggy Kronus, Angela Massaro-Fain and Lori Ruth welcomed guests while board chair Amy Gorman passed out awards later in the night.

Proceeds raised at the event went to the group's annual grant program, which benefits local nonprofits.