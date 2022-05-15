Local athletes clean up at FHSAA track and field championships

In the past, The Out-of-Door Academy senior boys runner Tristan McWilliam has preferred to take an early lead in his distance races, hoping he can hold onto the lead long enough for the win.

That strategy has resulted in some disappointing finishes in the past. At the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association state track and field meet, for example, McWilliam finished 11th in the Class 1A 3,200 meter run (9:51.62). McWilliam knew he could do better, he said. This offseason he dedicated himself to his training harder than ever before and learned to relinquish the lead at the beginning of races, pacing himself for a strong finish.

The strategy and renewed focus paid off. At the 2022 FHSAA state championships, held May 11-14 at James G. Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, McWilliam won the 1,600 meter run in 4:17.97, beating out Cambridge Christian junior Braxton Legg by 0.48 seconds.

"That moment of crossing the finish line was pure relief," McWilliam said. "I am kind of in shock as well. It is still sinking in. I was expecting to finish second or third because everyone had better PRs than me. But I am certainly happy with it."

McWilliam, who also finished third in the 800 meter run, said he stayed near the front of the pack all race before turning things up a level with two laps to go. Once there were 150 meters left, McWilliam said, he knew he had it won.

"I was basically kicking (sprinting) the entire previous lap," McWilliam said. "I knew I was the only one who could sustain that (pace) in my group. I gave all I had to the very end and it worked out."

McWilliam, who will run at Embry-Riddle University next year, was given the starter gun's bullet from his race as a souvenir. It's a cool memento — but nothing beats the feeling of gold around his neck.

McWilliam was far from the only area runner to do well at the state championships.

Sarasota High junior Alec Miller finished second in the Class 4A boys 1,600 meter run (4:13.50). Miller ran in that position for much of the race and tried to catch Hagerty High junior Brayden Seymour for first place, but Seymour had built too big a lead, winning by 1.74 seconds.

Still, Miller was happy with how he performed.

"I was curious if I was going to be able to catch him (Seymour)," Miller said. "It didn't happen, but I'm psyched I was able to drop six seconds (from his personal record) against a huge field like this. That was awesome."

On the girls side, Lakewood Ranch High senior Grace Marston ended her high school running career with a silver medal in the Class 4A girls 3.200 meter run, finishing in 11:03.58. Marston led for seven of the race's eight laps, but was overtaken by Coral Park High senior Penelope Sosa on the final lap. Sosa finished in 10:59.28. Marston said she did not expect to be in front of the pack for so much of the race, but the race's initial slower pace gave her the opportunity. It almost worked — which is why, she said, the result is bittersweet.

"Being so close to first is tough," Marston said. "I was fatiguing (on the last lap) from the other races I ran today. But I am proud of how I did."

In addition to the 3,200 meter run, Marston competed in the 1,600 meter run, in which she finished third (5:01.48), and ran the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay, helping the Mustangs to an eighth place finish (9:41.10). Marston will run for Georgia Tech in the fall.

Other notable results from the championships: