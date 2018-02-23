 Skip to main content
Hope Byrnes, Kathy Scott, Julie Baker and James E. Duffy

Literacy Matters Luncheon awards Suncoast Technical College

Literacy Council of Sarasota Executive Director Tom Melville and guest speaker Craig Boykin

Orchids centered the tables at Michael's On East.

The Literacy Council of Sarasota works to improve literacy for adults in Sarasota county.

Demetrio Garcia and Bob Kenel

Elizabeth Dimartino, Coleen Curlett, Catherine Ayo and Christine Martin

Lana Mullen and Kathy McEachran

Wendy Harris and Monica Marino

Joel and Sandy Cuba

Carol J. Darling and Sachit Gali

Diana Harrington plays the piano while guests enjoy the wine hour.

Nada Vanous and Jennifer Huebner

Jean and Jim Henry

Tracy Geannopulos, Ann Dellarco and Susan Bergstrom

Susan Bergstrom and Tom Melville

Andrea Capek, Peggy Cork, Jean Henry and Caridad Santes

Elizabeth Smith and Susan Ritchey

Kenney De Camp and Julie Hutchins-Wilson

Eileen Parkinson, Ron DiPillo and Bob Parkinson

Linda Hendricks and Ilene Rosen

Roxie Jerde and Tom Melville

Tom Melville and Barbara Richards

The Literacy Council of Sarasota held its annual luncheon on Feb. 23 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 11th annual Literacy Matters Luncheon was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East. The Literacy Council of Sarasota uses this event to award those who have supported local literacy efforts. This year, the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award was presented to Suncoast Technical College. 

Guests of the luncheon enjoyed a wine hour before finding their seats for the program. In addition to the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award, a Volunteer of the Year award was also presented. 

Guest speaker Craig Boykin finished the luncheon with a speech.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

