Literacy Matters Luncheon awards Suncoast Technical College

The 11th annual Literacy Matters Luncheon was held Feb. 23 at Michael's On East. The Literacy Council of Sarasota uses this event to award those who have supported local literacy efforts. This year, the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award was presented to Suncoast Technical College.

Guests of the luncheon enjoyed a wine hour before finding their seats for the program. In addition to the James E. Duffy Friend of Literacy Award, a Volunteer of the Year award was also presented.

Guest speaker Craig Boykin finished the luncheon with a speech.