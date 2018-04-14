La Musica turns musicians into chefs

Violinists from the La Musica International Chamber Music Festival dished up their favorite recipes on April 14.

The Musical Chefs Interactive Dinner was hosted at Michael's Wine Cellar. The evening was all about the menu, created partly by the musical chefs and partly by Michael's On East catering.

La Musica violinsist Ruth Lenz created and prepared a red, white and blue green salad for the first course, and La Musica violinist Federico Agostini created and prepared a tipsy chicken breast supreme for the third course. Michael's On East prepared the second course and dinner.

The evening also included a few silent auction items and a cocktail hour.

The concerts kicked off April 9 and the last concert is April 18 at the Sarasota Opera House.