Junior principals Marijana Dominis and Richard House with Patricia Golemme and Sarasota Ballet director Iain Webb

Junior principal dancers headline Friends of The Sarasota Ballet luncheon

Junior principals Marijana Dominis and Richard House with Patricia Golemme and Sarasota Ballet director Iain Webb

Sara Robinson, Micki Kastel and Lisa Wicks

Sara Robinson, Micki Kastel and Lisa Wicks

Bob Griffiths, Anne Roberts and David Eichlin

Bob Griffiths, Anne Roberts and David Eichlin

Richard Carroll and Darlene Carroll

Richard Carroll and Darlene Carroll

The event was held April 11.

The event was held April 11.

Priscilla Adams, Meliss Swenson and Margaret Levinson

Priscilla Adams, Meliss Swenson and Margaret Levinson

Laurie Fitch and Katie Couchot

Laurie Fitch and Katie Couchot

Linda Domenico, Lauren Ann Walsh and Laura Feder

Linda Domenico, Lauren Ann Walsh and Laura Feder

Lynda Dorey and Richard Johnson

Lynda Dorey and Richard Johnson

Patricia Belote and Sara Robinson

Patricia Belote and Sara Robinson

Friends of The Sarasota Ballet board

Friends of The Sarasota Ballet board

The luncheon was held on April 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Friends of The Sarasota Ballet celebrated two new junior principal dancers during its final Showcase Luncheon of the season on April 11.

Marijana Dominis and Richard House were the stars of the luncheon as both have recently been promoted to being junior principal dancers for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Members of the volunteer organization mingled and became acquainted with the pair before sitting down for the program. 

Jason Ettore then led a Q&A session with the Dominis and House as the program's main entertainment. 

