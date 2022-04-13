Junior principal dancers headline Friends of The Sarasota Ballet luncheon

The Friends of The Sarasota Ballet celebrated two new junior principal dancers during its final Showcase Luncheon of the season on April 11.

Marijana Dominis and Richard House were the stars of the luncheon as both have recently been promoted to being junior principal dancers for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Members of the volunteer organization mingled and became acquainted with the pair before sitting down for the program.

Jason Ettore then led a Q&A session with the Dominis and House as the program's main entertainment.