President Elect Alicia Chalmers, President Amy Sankes and EVP Kelly Fernandez

Junior League of Sarasota passes the gavel to new president

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 |

Shirley Ritchey and Fran Dietz

Ollie Johnson and Fran Nitschke

Members were encouraged to add to the memory wall.

Members were encouraged to add to the memory wall.

Kim Wheeler and Cindy Kaiser

Donna Mateer, Cindy Stuhley and Brinda Pola

Jessica Walker and Angie Gress

Denise West and Monica Barth

Lisa Beckstein and Jill French

Kristen Theisen and Kathryn Shea

Corey Talbot, Charli Nimz and Shelby Marsh

Joan Campo-Liga and Martha Rogers

Naomi Copeland, Caitlyn Sanderson and Jessica Janota

Greg and Michelle McSwain with Jaclyn and Brent Campbell

Amanda McCracken, Susie Toale, Melisa Hembree and Erin Christy

Hellen Dobbins and Aly Simons

Lisa Budslick and Aimee Sicora

Peggy Fainelli, Ashley Light and Teal Strammer

Cady and Grier Ferguson

The JLS Annual Dinner was held May 21 at Art Ovation.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Every year, the Junior League of Sarasota gets together to celebrate another successful season. Accomplishments are shared, outstanding members are recognized and the president-elect is sworn in as president.

This year, JLS President Amy Sankes passed the gavel to President-Elect Alicia Chalmers at said event, the JLS Annual Dinner, May 21 at Art Ovation.

The evening started with a cocktail hour during which both active and sustainer members of the organization could mingle, add to the memory wall and pose with props in the photo booth. Dinner and the annual meeting followed, during which the past year was reviewed and the ceremonial gavel passing too place.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

