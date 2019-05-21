Junior League of Sarasota passes the gavel to new president

Every year, the Junior League of Sarasota gets together to celebrate another successful season. Accomplishments are shared, outstanding members are recognized and the president-elect is sworn in as president.

This year, JLS President Amy Sankes passed the gavel to President-Elect Alicia Chalmers at said event, the JLS Annual Dinner, May 21 at Art Ovation.

The evening started with a cocktail hour during which both active and sustainer members of the organization could mingle, add to the memory wall and pose with props in the photo booth. Dinner and the annual meeting followed, during which the past year was reviewed and the ceremonial gavel passing too place.