JoshProvides celebrates 10th anniversary with new signature event

JoshProvides celebrated its 10-year anniversary by gathering guests together on March 15 at Michael's On East for an interactive dinner.

The 10 Years Anniversary Celebration Dinner honored the legacies of Josh and Bruce Chapnick. Sandi and her late husband, Bruce, founded the organization after their son, Josh, passed away from an injury sustained during an epileptic seizure.

The interactive dinner started with a cocktail hour and silent auction viewing. After cocktails, guests tied their aprons and got to work. The dinner featured four courses, all of which were under the direction of Michael's On East Co-Proprietor Phil Mancini and Michael's On East Chef Jamil Pineda.

After the first two courses, Michael's On East Co-Proprietor Michael Klauber took the stage for the live auction. The dinner finished up with a paddle raise and the final courses.