Rose Chapman, CEO Andria Bilan and JoshProvides Co-Founder Sandi Chapnick

JoshProvides celebrates 10th anniversary with new signature event

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018

Co-Chairs Dan Vigne, Traci Smullen and Anne Weintraub

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Renee Sheade, Jack O'Neil and Glenda Howard

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Amanda and Charlotte Twigg

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Danita Dickman and Soni Lakhwani

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Nick Toomer and Sherril Morse

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Sharyn Nassau, Lynn McNamee, Susan Patschak and Julie Swan

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Bob Chapman and Eric Kaplin

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The room was decorated in purple, since purple is the color for Epilepsy awareness.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Rachel Moss, Karen Fronckoski, Felicia McDermott and Janet McDonough

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The ingredients for the courses are brought out on a tray.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Johnette Cappadona and Lynne Georgette

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Charlotte Twigg, who has been helped by JoshProvides, raises her hand as she is recognized.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Frank Duran, Linda Kryinski and Teresa Lee

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Matt Kinhke and Merissa Mort

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Mike Foreman sprinkles garlic into the dish.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Cyndi Edwards takes a video of the event on her cell phone.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Ron Milton prepares the dish while picking out a wine.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Michael's On East Co-Proprietor Phil Mancini and Michael's On East Chef Jamil Pineda give their audience cooking directions.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Michael's On East Chef Jamil Pineda pours the final ingredient into the pan.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The dish had to cook to a boil before turning off the burner.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Amanda Twigg, Renee Sheade and Jane Conner cook the first course, a Cuban seafood sofrito.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Each course had its own flavor, including Cuban, Italian, Thai and French.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Silent auction items included three categories: Bid on Some Bling, What an Experience and From the Heart.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

The 10 Years Anniversary Celebration Dinner was hosted March 15 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

JoshProvides celebrated its 10-year anniversary by gathering guests together on March 15 at Michael's On East for an interactive dinner. 

The 10 Years Anniversary Celebration Dinner honored the legacies of Josh and Bruce Chapnick. Sandi and her late husband, Bruce, founded the organization after their son, Josh, passed away from an injury sustained during an epileptic seizure. 

The interactive dinner started with a cocktail hour and silent auction viewing. After cocktails, guests tied their aprons and got to work. The dinner featured four courses, all of which were under the direction of Michael's On East Co-Proprietor Phil Mancini and Michael's On East Chef Jamil Pineda.

After the first two courses, Michael's On East Co-Proprietor Michael Klauber took the stage for the live auction. The dinner finished up with a paddle raise and the final courses. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

