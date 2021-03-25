Joel Ascencio named Longboat Key's officer of the year

A new police chief brings new traditions.

Police Chief Kelli Smith began working for the town of Longboat Key in October 2020. On Thursday morning, she held the Longboat Key Police Department’s first awards ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

“I have very high levels of standards,” Smith said. “I expect that folks and my team are going to be out, we’re going to be professional, we’re going to be responsive, we’re going to be engaged and we’re committed.

“When I ask that and it’s delivered, that deserves recognition. That deserves praise. That deserves celebrating who we are.”

Several members of the police department received honors, including:

2020 Officer of the Year – Officer Joel Ascencio

Chief's Award – Officer Josh Connors

Civilian Employee of the Year – Customer Service Specialist Ivan Zunz

Letter of Commendation – Officer Shawn Nagell

While Thursday’s ceremony was the police department’s first awards ceremony, the department annually names an officer of the year. Detective Eric Smith won for his work in 2019 and Sgt. Lee Smith won the year before.

Many of the department personnel rewarded Thursday received multiple nominations from their peers.

Smith said Ascencio found three missing people in the past year. Ascencio described one of the encounters of a man lost on a hot day at the beach.

“He was walking on the beach and just kept on walking and he was lost,” Ascencio said. “The beach gets confusing when you’re out there and you’re thirsty and all that.”

Ascencio gave the man a ride and a bottle of water.

Officer Josh Connors (right) spoke Thursday after winning the Chief's Award. Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) looks on.

In the past year, Smith said Ascencio has made 85 traffic stops, which resulted in 38 citations and 27 warnings. Ascencio also issued 34 parking citations. He also works as a field training officer and taser instructor.

“Officer Ascencio is a valued member of our department,” Smith said. “His work ethic and productivity [are] recognized and appreciated. He can always be counted on to work extra details to benefit the department.”

Smith awarded the Chief’s Award to Connors for his actions on Aug. 26, 2020, while responding to a call. Connors was the first to respond to a man who was distraught because he had recently lost his son by suicide.

“A potential volatile situation was averted and proper medical care was provided to an extremely distraught subject who had lost his will to live,” Smith said. “Officer Connors, you are an asset to this department, an asset to the town of Longboat Key and an asset to the Marine Patrol.”

Connors described what it meant to win the award with his family watching at Thursday morning’s ceremony.

“It’s a true honor, unexpected,” Connors said. “This particular call was just…not the call we see every day.”

Smith also provided recognition to town IT specialist Barry Gaines; IT systems administrator Dan Shtuka; records, property and evidence tech Heather Underhill; Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife biologist Angeline Barker and Temple Beth Israel Vice President Allan Goldfarb.

Thursday’s ceremony came after The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department held its second annual awards ceremony in February.