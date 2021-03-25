 Skip to main content
Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Joel Ascencio named Longboat Key's officer of the year

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021

Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Robert Bourque, Frank Rubino, Ivan Zunz, Shawn Nagell, Heather Underhill, Chris Skinner (back), Joel Ascencio, Kelli Smith and Josh Connors pose for a photo at Thursday's awards ceremony.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Robert Bourque, Frank Rubino, Ivan Zunz, Shawn Nagell, Heather Underhill, Chris Skinner (back), Joel Ascencio, Kelli Smith and Josh Connors pose for a photo at Thursday's awards ceremony.

Longboat Key Police Chief Kelli Smith spoke Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Longboat Key Police Chief Kelli Smith spoke Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Officer Joel Ascencio (left) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Officer Joel Ascencio (left) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), Officer Joel Ascencio (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) at Thursday morning's police awards. Ascencio won Longboat Key officer of the year.

Officer Josh Connors (right) spoke Thursday after winning the Chief's Award. Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) looks on.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Officer Josh Connors (right) spoke Thursday after winning the Chief's Award. Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) looks on.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), officer Josh Connors (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) are pictured Thursday. Connors won the Chief's Award.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left), officer Josh Connors (middle) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) are pictured Thursday. Connors won the Chief's Award.

Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) recognizes Customer Service Specialist Ivan Zunz, who won Civilian Employee of the Year.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) recognizes Customer Service Specialist Ivan Zunz, who won Civilian Employee of the Year.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) recognize FWC wildlife biologist Angeline Barker.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) and Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) recognize FWC wildlife biologist Angeline Barker.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (middle) and Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler (right) are pictured Thursday. Nagler helped designed the new police boat.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (middle) and Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler (right) are pictured Thursday. Nagler helped designed the new police boat.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to officer Shawn Nagell.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to officer Shawn Nagell.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to records, property and evidence tech Heather Underhill.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to records, property and evidence tech Heather Underhill.

Longboat Key Police Chief Kelli Smith spoke Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Longboat Key Police Chief Kelli Smith spoke Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to IT systems administrator Dan Shtuka.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to IT systems administrator Dan Shtuka.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to IT specialist Barry Gaines.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to IT specialist Barry Gaines.

Deputy Chief Frank Rubion (left) Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) are pictured Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Deputy Chief Frank Rubion (left) Police Chief Kelli Smith (right) are pictured Thursday morning at the police department's award ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to Temple Beth Israel Vice President Allan Goldfarb.

Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021 |

Police Chief Kelli Smith provides recognition to Temple Beth Israel Vice President Allan Goldfarb.

Thursday morning marked the Longboat Key Police Department's first awards ceremony.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

A new police chief brings new traditions.

Police Chief Kelli Smith began working for the town of Longboat Key in October 2020. On Thursday morning, she held the Longboat Key Police Department’s first awards ceremony at Joan M. Durante Park.

“I have very high levels of standards,” Smith said. “I expect that folks and my team are going to be out, we’re going to be professional, we’re going to be responsive, we’re going to be engaged and we’re committed.

“When I ask that and it’s delivered, that deserves recognition. That deserves praise. That deserves celebrating who we are.”

Several members of the police department received honors, including:

  • 2020 Officer of the Year – Officer Joel Ascencio
  • Chief’s Award – Officer Josh Connors
  • Civilian Employee of the Year – Customer Service Specialist Ivan Zunz
  • Letter of Commendation – Officer Shawn Nagell

While Thursday’s ceremony was the police department’s first awards ceremony, the department annually names an officer of the year. Detective Eric Smith won for his work in 2019 and Sgt. Lee Smith won the year before.

Many of the department personnel rewarded Thursday received multiple nominations from their peers.

Smith said Ascencio found three missing people in the past year. Ascencio described one of the encounters of a man lost on a hot day at the beach.

“He was walking on the beach and just kept on walking and he was lost,” Ascencio said. “The beach gets confusing when you’re out there and you’re thirsty and all that.”

Ascencio gave the man a ride and a bottle of water.

Officer Josh Connors (right) spoke Thursday after winning the Chief's Award. Deputy Chief Frank Rubino (left) looks on.

In the past year, Smith said Ascencio has made 85 traffic stops, which resulted in 38 citations and 27 warnings. Ascencio also issued 34 parking citations. He also works as a field training officer and taser instructor.

“Officer Ascencio is a valued member of our department,” Smith said. “His work ethic and productivity [are] recognized and appreciated. He can always be counted on to work extra details to benefit the department.”

Smith awarded the Chief’s Award to Connors for his actions on Aug. 26, 2020, while responding to a call. Connors was the first to respond to a man who was distraught because he had recently lost his son by suicide.

“A potential volatile situation was averted and proper medical care was provided to an extremely distraught subject who had lost his will to live,” Smith said. “Officer Connors, you are an asset to this department, an asset to the town of Longboat Key and an asset to the Marine Patrol.”

Connors described what it meant to win the award with his family watching at Thursday morning’s ceremony.

“It’s a true honor, unexpected,” Connors said. “This particular call was just…not the call we see every day.”

Smith also provided recognition to town IT specialist Barry Gaines; IT systems administrator Dan Shtuka; records, property and evidence tech Heather Underhill; Yellowfin Yachts owner Wylie Nagler; Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wildlife biologist Angeline Barker and Temple Beth Israel Vice President Allan Goldfarb.

Thursday’s ceremony came after The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department held its second annual awards ceremony in February.

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

