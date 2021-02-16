 Skip to main content
Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) named Fire Rescue liaison and public information officer Tina Adams (left) as the 2020 employee of the year.

Longboat Key firefighters honored at annual awards ceremony

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) named Fire Rescue liaison and public information officer Tina Adams (left) as the 2020 employee of the year.

The Fire Rescue Department recognized Matt Taylor for serving the town since April 2006.

The Fire Rescue Department recognized Matt Taylor for serving the town since April 2006.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr recalled a water rescue story where Matt Taylor broke his kneecap.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr recalled a water rescue story where Matt Taylor broke his kneecap.

Firefighter and paramedic David Oliger (left) won the Fire Chief Award. Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) is pictured with Oliger.

Firefighter and paramedic David Oliger (left) won the Fire Chief Award. Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) is pictured with Oliger.

Deputy Chief Sandi Drake (left) got recognized with a Life Saving Award. She helped rescue three swimmers in March 2020 near New Pass.

Deputy Chief Sandi Drake (left) got recognized with a Life Saving Award. She helped rescue three swimmers in March 2020 near New Pass.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) distributes awards during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) distributes awards during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Firefighter and paramedic Zack Shield (left) won the department’s Most Fit Award.

Firefighter and paramedic Zack Shield (left) won the department’s Most Fit Award.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) distributes awards during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) distributes awards during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) offers congratulations during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) offers congratulations during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Deputy Chief Sandi Drake (left) got recognized with a Life Saving Award. She helped rescue three swimmers in March 2020 near New Pass.

Deputy Chief Sandi Drake (left) got recognized with a Life Saving Award. She helped rescue three swimmers in March 2020 near New Pass.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) offers congratulations during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi (right) offers congratulations during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr is pictured with his wife Tori, his son Anderson and his daughter Olivia.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr is pictured with his wife Tori, his son Anderson and his daughter Olivia.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr's son Anderson pins him during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr's son Anderson pins him during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Carr is joined by his family during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Carr is joined by his family during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Ed Cleveland (left) and newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran (right) pose for a photo during Tuesday's ceremony.

Ed Cleveland (left) and newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran (right) pose for a photo during Tuesday's ceremony.

Newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran poses for a photo with his family during Tuesday's ceremony.

Newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran poses for a photo with his family during Tuesday's ceremony.

Newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran gets sworn in by Fire Chief Paul Dezzi at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-appointed Assistant Chief John Curran gets sworn in by Fire Chief Paul Dezzi at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Jane Herrin poses for a photo with a family member.

Newly-promoted Assistant Chief Jane Herrin poses for a photo with a family member.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi recognizes Lt. Jose Rivera during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Chief Paul Dezzi recognizes Lt. Jose Rivera during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera poses for a photo with his family at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera poses for a photo with his family at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera stands with his family at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera stands with his family at Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera gets sworn in by Deputy Chief Sandi Drake.

Newly-promoted Lt. Jose Rivera gets sworn in by Deputy Chief Sandi Drake.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi speaks during Tuesday morning's ceremony.

Fire Rescue liaison and public information officer Tina Adams won the department’s employee of the year award.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi recognized the efforts of several members of his department Tuesday morning at the second annual Fire Rescue award ceremony.

Fire Rescue liaison and public information officer Tina Adams won the department’s employee of the year award.

“I was taken [aback], I was surprised and honored,” Adams said. “I literally just come in and I feel as if I do whatever I can as far as my job goes, I do the best I can, and I’m happy with that.”

Dezzi said Adams has played an integral part in the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was responsible for the organization of a weekly call with town stakeholders to answer questions related to the pandemic.

“This year is a special year, like I said about COVID,” Dezzi said. “A lot of you don’t realize the stuff that we’ve been doing behind the scenes, and Tina has been involved in some of those things.”

All Fire Rescue Department employees received COVID-19 citation bars on Tuesday morning.

Adams also serves as the public information officer for the town’s police department, helps run the town’s social media pages and helps with the department’s budgeting. She also ordered furniture for the town’s new south fire station at 6121 Gulf of Mexico Drive, which is set to open later this year.

The Fire Rescue Department also honored firefighter and paramedic Matt Taylor for serving the town since April 2006.

Dezzi said it was “bittersweet” to see Taylor leave the department to pursue other endeavors.

“Matt is one of those kind of guys, he wants to do better,” Dezzi said.

Newly promoted Assistant Chief Bryan Carr recalled one specific water rescue where Taylor continued despite breaking his kneecap. Taylor was at the front of the boat trying to use a spotlight to make sure there was nothing out in front.

“We get into deeper water, we hit a huge wave [and] Matt goes flying probably 6 [or] 7 feet in the air, comes down, and I mean, I’m one of the captains on the boat and he just smashes his knees,” Carr said. “Honestly, I thought it was over. We’re going to have to turn around, we just destroyed one of our own.”

Carr said Taylor insisted on continuing with the rescue of a family from a nearby boat that was sinking.

“That was the kind of guy Matt was,” Carr said.

Carr described what it was like for his family to see him get promoted. Carr’s son Anderson pinned him at Tuesday morning’s ceremony.

“It’s almost surreal to have my family here, to have my children and my son to be able to pin me, it’s just an awesome feeling,” Carr said.

 

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

