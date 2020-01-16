 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Sepi Ackerman, speaker Alina Spaulding and Co-Chairwoman Barbara Ackerman

Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recognizes top donors with Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon

Co-Chairwoman Sepi Ackerman, speaker Alina Spaulding and Co-Chairwoman Barbara Ackerman

Each table had an uplifting flower arrangement.

Each table had an uplifting flower arrangement.

Meredith Ernst, Marysue Wechsler and Bobbi Bernstein

Meredith Ernst, Marysue Wechsler and Bobbi Bernstein

Ilene Fox, Gisele Pintchuck, Nancy Jacobson and Suzy Farbman

Ilene Fox, Gisele Pintchuck, Nancy Jacobson and Suzy Farbman

Helen Glaser, Executive Director Howard Tevlowitz and Esther Heller

Helen Glaser, Executive Director Howard Tevlowitz and Esther Heller

More than 100 guests attended the luncheon.

More than 100 guests attended the luncheon.

Patti Wertheimer and Iris Starr

Patti Wertheimer and Iris Starr

Barbara Geldbart and Nancy Roucher

Barbara Geldbart and Nancy Roucher

Guests picked up drinks and mocktails.

Guests picked up drinks and mocktails.

Nancy Wolk and Sheree Zaslavsky

Nancy Wolk and Sheree Zaslavsky

Ann Spindel, Ruth Ades, Toby Siegel and Liz Woodrow

Ann Spindel, Ruth Ades, Toby Siegel and Liz Woodrow

Linda Klein and Annie Cohen

Linda Klein and Annie Cohen

Marlene Silverman and Bernice Meyers

Marlene Silverman and Bernice Meyers

Harriet Bernbaum and Evie Lichter

Harriet Bernbaum and Evie Lichter

Barbara Jacob, Sandra Rifkin, Bunny Skirboll and Helen Glaser

Barbara Jacob, Sandra Rifkin, Bunny Skirboll and Helen Glaser

Wendyl Born, Cheryl Shapiro and Lori Liner

Wendyl Born, Cheryl Shapiro and Lori Liner

Pam Adelstein, Judy Bloch, Hannah Weinberg and Edie Chaifetz

Pam Adelstein, Judy Bloch, Hannah Weinberg and Edie Chaifetz

Lauren Fineman and Emily Stroud

Lauren Fineman and Emily Stroud

Simonr Knego, Shirley Gruen and Stacy Hanan

Simonr Knego, Shirley Gruen and Stacy Hanan

bonnie Chisling, Stephanie Citron and Sue Elle Korach

bonnie Chisling, Stephanie Citron and Sue Elle Korach

The 2020 Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon was hosted Jan. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recognized its Lion of Judah and Pomegranate supporters Jan. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club. 

More than 100 supporters — several of whom sported lion necklaces and pomegranate pins — were thanked for their continued support of the Federation with a special lunch and speaker presentation. This year's speaker was Alina Spaulding, who spoke of her story leaving the Ukraine to live in the United States, and the role the Jewish Federation played in her journey.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

