Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recognizes top donors with Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee recognized its Lion of Judah and Pomegranate supporters Jan. 16 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.

More than 100 supporters — several of whom sported lion necklaces and pomegranate pins — were thanked for their continued support of the Federation with a special lunch and speaker presentation. This year's speaker was Alina Spaulding, who spoke of her story leaving the Ukraine to live in the United States, and the role the Jewish Federation played in her journey.