Ladies lunch with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee thanked its Lions of Judah and Pomegranates, as well as welcomed new members, Jan. 10 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The ladies of Lion of Judah and Pomegranate continue to give to the Federation annually. For their generosity, the members are shown appreciation with the annual Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon, featuring a speaker.

This year's speaker was Jeannie Smith. Smith's mother, Irene Gut OpDyke, was an internally renowned rescuer during the Holocaust. In her memory, Smith travels the country speaking about her experiences. OpDyke also wrote a book turned Broadway play, and soon to be a movie.