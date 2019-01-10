 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwoman Fremajane Wolfson, Speaker Jeannie Smith and Co-Chairwoman Evie Lichter

Ladies lunch with the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Debbie Gordon, Susi Benson Steenbarger and Meredith Ernst

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Jan Kahn, Gisele Pintchuck and Lauren Mattysse

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Ruth Ades, Merle Nelson and Ahne Spindel

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Joan Cohen, Nancy Milbauer, Nancy Gold, Sylvia Samet and Hedria Saltzman

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Debbie Yonker and Carol Camiener

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon is hosted each year to celebrate the women.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The speaker's mother wrote the book, "In My Hand: Memories of a Holocaust Rescuer."

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Each guest received a copy of the speaker's mother's book.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Toby Siegel, Liz Woodrow, Renee Hymson and Edie Chaifetz

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Susan Charnas and Terry Roth

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Howard Tevlowitz, Geri Drexler and Richard Bergman

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Debbie Haspel and Lynn Carvel

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Evie Lichter, Nancy Milbauer and Nancy Zimmerman

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Hillary Steele, Graci McGillicuddy and Lois Stulberg

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Meredith Ernst, Michael Ritter and Nancy Wolk

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon was hosted Jan. 10 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee thanked its Lions of Judah and Pomegranates, as well as welcomed new members, Jan. 10 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. 

The ladies of Lion of Judah and Pomegranate continue to give to the Federation annually. For their generosity, the members are shown appreciation with the annual Lion of Judah and Pomegranate Luncheon, featuring a speaker. 

This year's speaker was Jeannie Smith. Smith's mother, Irene Gut OpDyke, was an internally renowned rescuer during the Holocaust. In her memory, Smith travels the country speaking about her experiences. OpDyke also wrote a book turned Broadway play, and soon to be a movie. 

