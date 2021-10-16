Hunsader Farms' 30th annual Pumpkin Festival begins in east Bradenton

For many families, going to Hunsader Farms' annual Pumpkin Festival has become an annual tradition.

Myakka City's Cristina Rosas has been taking her children, 12-year-old Collette Armstrong, 8-year-old Jeanette Armstrong and 21-month-old Lincoln Armstrong to the festival for years.

"I love all things fall," Rosas said. "We love the pumpkins. We love all the games. We just love the overall vibe."

Jeanette Armstrong said her favorite aspect of the festival are the games and music. But most of all, the family loves the food available, which includes kettle corn, sweet corn and funnel cake.

Hundreds went to the opening day of the Pumpkin Festival Oct. 16 to enjoy seeing a dog show, bird show, juggler, monster truck show, FMX stunt show, motorcycle stunts and more.

Families also tried to find their way out of the corn maze, took a ride on the hay ride or train and found a perfect pumpkin to take home.

The Pumpkin Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31 at Hunsader Farms, 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton.