Going to the Pumpkin Festival is a tradition for Myakka City 12-year-old Collette Armstrong, 8-year-old Jeanette Armstrong, Cristina Rosas and 21-month-old Lincoln Armstrong.

Hunsader Farms' 30th annual Pumpkin Festival begins in east Bradenton

East County's Ethan Scragg, who is 3 years old, has his face painted like a tiger.

Megamorph transforms from a police car into a transformer astonishing audience members.

Myakka City's Fearless Flores performs a motorcycle stunt.

Sarasota's Victoria Gadway, who is 6 years old, dresses as a fairy with her 3-year-old sister, Gabrielle Gadway.

Sarasota's Ember Magnuson, who is 8, rides a camel with her 7-year-old brother, Noble Magnuson.

North Port's Jett Thurmer enjoys riding a pony during the Pumpkin Festival.

Fort Myers' Levi Puerto, who is 4 years old, dresses in matching shirts with his mother, Laura Puerto, and his 7-year-old brother, Landon Puerto.

Mr. Harley, children's musician Harley Smith, plays "Here Comes the Sun" by the Beatles.

North Port's Lesley Branum, who is 5, gets her face painted with her 9-year-old sister, Adalynn Branum.

Largo's David Goudy, Debbie Goudy and 13-year-old Josalynn Goudy take a photo by a gator at the Pumpkin Festival. "We love it here," Debbie Goudy says. "It's the best place ever."

St. Petersburg's Camilo Nieves-Bedaya, 5, lets his 8-year-old brother, Alejandro Nieves-Bedaya, do all the work during a ride.

Children enjoy a train ride.

Scarecrows can be found all around the Pumpkin Festival.

Sarasota's Grace Molino, who is 2 years old, carefully picks out a pumpkin to take home.

Families try to find their way out of the corn maze.

Tampa's Shannon Wells feeds goats with her 2-year-old daughter, Eden Wells, and husband, Jay Wells. "You have to put your hand out straight," Jay Wells says to Eden Wells.

Goats walk around the petting zoo waiting for Pumpkin Festival patrons to feed them.

Families enjoy shows, food and activities at annual Hunsader Farms' Pumpkin Festival in east Bradenton.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

For many families, going to Hunsader Farms' annual Pumpkin Festival has become an annual tradition. 

Myakka City's Cristina Rosas has been taking her children, 12-year-old Collette Armstrong, 8-year-old Jeanette Armstrong and 21-month-old Lincoln Armstrong to the festival for years. 

"I love all things fall," Rosas said. "We love the pumpkins. We love all the games. We just love the overall vibe."

Jeanette Armstrong said her favorite aspect of the festival are the games and music. But most of all, the family loves the food available, which includes kettle corn, sweet corn and funnel cake.

Hundreds went to the opening day of the Pumpkin Festival Oct. 16 to enjoy seeing a dog show, bird show, juggler, monster truck show, FMX stunt show, motorcycle stunts and more. 

Families also tried to find their way out of the corn maze, took a ride on the hay ride or train and found a perfect pumpkin to take home.

The Pumpkin Festival continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 30-31 at Hunsader Farms, 5500 County Road 675, Bradenton.

