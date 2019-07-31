 Skip to main content
Hundreds gathered for the town hall.

Hundreds gather for town hall over Sarasota YMCA closures

Hundreds gathered for the town hall.

YMCA members swarmed around Interim CEO Steve Bourne to ask questions after the meeting.

YMCA members swarmed around Interim CEO Steve Bourne to ask questions after the meeting.

Members filled out hundreds of cards with memories, wishes and suggestions.

Members filled out hundreds of cards with memories, wishes and suggestions.

Sen. Joe Gruters shared his experiences at the Sarasota YMCA.

Sen. Joe Gruters shared his experiences at the Sarasota YMCA.

Members filled the gym floor and overflowed onto the mezzanine.

Members filled the gym floor and overflowed onto the mezzanine.

Jim Becherei, one of the founders of Save Our Y, led the town hall discussion.

Jim Becherei, one of the founders of Save Our Y, led the town hall discussion.

Lucia Barrett explains all the various measures Save Our Y has taken.

Lucia Barrett explains all the various measures Save Our Y has taken.

Town Hall attendees were greeted with signs.

Town Hall attendees were greeted with signs.

Hundreds turned up to express their concerns and hear from officials.

Hundreds turned up to express their concerns and hear from officials.

Children colored pictures and wrote messages to YMCA staff.

Children colored pictures and wrote messages to YMCA staff.

Members leaned over the mezzanine rail and stood on fitness equipment to get a better view.

Members leaned over the mezzanine rail and stood on fitness equipment to get a better view.

Members asked Interim CEO Steve Bourne and other board members questions following the meeting.

Members asked Interim CEO Steve Bourne and other board members questions following the meeting.

Signs advocating against the closure of the two fitness branches lined the lobby.

Signs advocating against the closure of the two fitness branches lined the lobby.

Attendees had to park in the grass and across the street.

Attendees had to park in the grass and across the street.

Government officials and YMCA administrators, employees and members gathered at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Hundreds gathered in the gym at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch, but not for a game — they were there to receives answers about the decision to close the fitness branches of the Sarasota YMCA. 

YMCA members Lucia Barrett and Jim Becherei began the group Save Our Y after hearing the news. The group meets at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to discuss possible solutions to the closure.

"Our intention has always been to spread hope," Barrett told the crowd, which lined the gym floor and the mezzanine above. 

Since its inception, the group has reached out to various government officials and community organizations such as Gulf Coast Community Foundation, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and the Patterson Foundation for possible help. 

"Everyone is working to keep our precious Y open," Barrett said. "... Don't go anywhere, stay tuned and be looking for a hero. I believe." 

After hearing from various gym staff and members, Becherei asked Interim CEO Steve Bourne several questions regarding the decision to close. 

While not impossible, Bourne said it would take a lot of money — $4 million worth of debt, $1 million in working capital and $1 million in facility improvements — to keep the fitness branches running. 

Various government officials such as Sen. Joe Gruters and County Commissioner Christian Ziegler were in attendance. 

"The way I am today is a direct result of the 12 years I spent swimming here with the Sarasota Sharks," Gruter said. "I know this Y means so much to so many." 

Members also had the opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions of the board members. Despite Save Our Y's attempts to keep the meeting peaceful, various members of the crowd shouted their disapproval throughout the meeting, causing the group to shut down the town hall nearly 45 minutes early. 

This story is ongoing and will be updated. 

