Hundreds gather for town hall over Sarasota YMCA closures

Hundreds gathered in the gym at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch, but not for a game — they were there to receives answers about the decision to close the fitness branches of the Sarasota YMCA.

YMCA members Lucia Barrett and Jim Becherei began the group Save Our Y after hearing the news. The group meets at the Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch at 9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday to discuss possible solutions to the closure.

"Our intention has always been to spread hope," Barrett told the crowd, which lined the gym floor and the mezzanine above.

Since its inception, the group has reached out to various government officials and community organizations such as Gulf Coast Community Foundation, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and the Patterson Foundation for possible help.

"Everyone is working to keep our precious Y open," Barrett said. "... Don't go anywhere, stay tuned and be looking for a hero. I believe."

After hearing from various gym staff and members, Becherei asked Interim CEO Steve Bourne several questions regarding the decision to close.

While not impossible, Bourne said it would take a lot of money — $4 million worth of debt, $1 million in working capital and $1 million in facility improvements — to keep the fitness branches running.

Various government officials such as Sen. Joe Gruters and County Commissioner Christian Ziegler were in attendance.

"The way I am today is a direct result of the 12 years I spent swimming here with the Sarasota Sharks," Gruter said. "I know this Y means so much to so many."

Members also had the opportunity to offer suggestions and ask questions of the board members. Despite Save Our Y's attempts to keep the meeting peaceful, various members of the crowd shouted their disapproval throughout the meeting, causing the group to shut down the town hall nearly 45 minutes early.

This story is ongoing and will be updated.