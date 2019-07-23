Sarasota YMCA to close fitness branches

Two branches of the Sarasota Family YMCA will close for good at 5 p.m Sept. 13.

The Evalyn Sadlier Jones branch, located at 8301 Potter Park Drive, and the Frank G. Berlin, Sr. branch, located at 1075 S Euclid Ave., will close, according to a message left on the YMCA’s website.

The message said that despite efforts to stabilize operations of the two centers, they operated at a financial loss for the last few years.

YMCA members considered the closure as the last alternative, but after trying cost-cutting, price changes and modifications of program offerings, the message said the YMCA can no longer sustain the branches.

Additionally, the Sarasota YMCA reached out to the national YMCA organization and other Florida YMCAs to try to merge, and sought community funding without success.

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” the message said. “Our hearts go out to everyone in the extended Sarasota YMCA family affected by this.”

Now, the YMCA board will turn its focus to operating the YMCA’s foster care and social services programs.

“The YMCA’s mission has always been to meet community needs, and in continuing to operate these important foster care and social service programs this mission of the YMCA will continue to be fulfilled,” the message read.

Members will have access to both centers until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

The last membership payment draft will be Aug. 15. Those who have prepaid their annual or semi-annual membership fee will receive a prorated refund.

Additionally, programs and sports activities run through the YMCA will not continue past the closure date. Refunds will be processed on a pro-rated basis.

The before and after-school program will continue at Southside, Gocio and Fruitville elementary schools.

Members with questions are asked to reach out to managers and administration.