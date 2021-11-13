 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Janet Boyden and Joan Skelton

Humane Society brings fundraising to its shelter with Faux Paws event

Autumn Steiner, Executive Director Anna Gonce,

The event was held in the shelter's new event space.

Brandy Frieling walks around Zorro

Melinda Foster, Gladys Nccaly and Harry the dog and Mare Petras

Cats play throughout the shelter space.

Tina Darlings, Monica DeSomma and Ariana Gillooly

Alyson Lutes, Ava Whaley and Pam Matera bring animals.

Carmen Delle Donne and Rachael Zucker

Judy Herman and Irina Deynega bring Mimo the dog

Cats play throughout the shelter space.

Christopher Fowler, Kimbrell Hines, Diana Bauer, Alisa Heedy and Adrienne Phillips

R2D2 the cat

Deborah and David Eldridge

Mary Anne Anderson, Michelle Matson and Kelly Ison

Donna Koffman and Staci Baer

U.S. Rep Greg Steube and Jennifer Steube

Sydney and Joe Gruters

Harry the dog

Gretchen Brimmer, Vanessa LaMoreux and Yamile Branch

JR Lallemand, Justin Johnson, Rob Boyland and Carmen Delle Donne

Hot Guys, JR Lallemand, Justin Johnson, Honorary Hot Girl Rachael Zucker and Hot Guys Rob Boyland and Carmen Delle Donne

Sarah and Jill Kirk

Kata Fodor and Joy Jux

Sandra Blone and Allison Werner

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Alegra Buffington and Toni-Anne DeNicola-Koffman

The new event was held Nov. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Humane Society of Sarasota County typically wows supporters with its Paws on the Catwalk fundraiser in the spring at the Art Ovation Hotel.

But the pandemic paused that typical schedule, so Humane Society staff found a new approach. The organization recently held its Faux Paws on the Catwalk event, a looser and more paired-down fundraiser, at its new shelter on Nov. 12.

Humane Society supporters filled the shelter for the afternoon, first by mingling and walking through the space to see the many animals up for adoption, and then meeting at the shelter's new event space for the program to start. Guests were entertained by animal-themed singers like Katy Purry.

The event had a few male (and female) models that helped fundraise during the program. By the event's end, the Humane Society had raised more than $37,000 in donations alone. 

