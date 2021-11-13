Humane Society brings fundraising to its shelter with Faux Paws event

The Humane Society of Sarasota County typically wows supporters with its Paws on the Catwalk fundraiser in the spring at the Art Ovation Hotel.

But the pandemic paused that typical schedule, so Humane Society staff found a new approach. The organization recently held its Faux Paws on the Catwalk event, a looser and more paired-down fundraiser, at its new shelter on Nov. 12.

Humane Society supporters filled the shelter for the afternoon, first by mingling and walking through the space to see the many animals up for adoption, and then meeting at the shelter's new event space for the program to start. Guests were entertained by animal-themed singers like Katy Purry.

The event had a few male (and female) models that helped fundraise during the program. By the event's end, the Humane Society had raised more than $37,000 in donations alone.