Historic Spanish Point hosted a celebration of life with its Seafood & Sail Boats event Jan. 26.

Supporters headed to the environmental museum's White Cottage Lawn for a low-country seafood boil. The event had its very own mermaid for guests to take photos with along with music from the Stillhouse Shakers.

The lunch concluded with the launch of the Cat Boat "Melanie", christened after Melanie Hoitt who died two years ago.