Board chair John Peshkin, President and CEO Renee Snyder and keynote speaker Dr. Robert McClure

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota celebrates 35 years

More than 200 guests were at the meeting.

Jackie and Michael Sanderson with Joanne Adam

Jim and Susan Buda

Tonja Rankins and Jane Ruffl

John Turner, Pernilla Nyberg, Danny Radovic, Carman Thompson, Jamie Kahns, Matt Reall, Jacky Velez and Lawson England

Henry Decoo and Collette Russell

Jamie Kahns and Heather Kasten

Joe and Joyce Gallegos

Kyle Elliott, Rep. Tommy Gregory and Jay Traverso

Dr, Robert McClure and Roxie Jerde

Joe Adamaitis, Lisa Krouse and Chris Shoucair

Program Director Rhonda Leiberick started off the program.

Stephanie and Jeanne Lewis

Jay and Marybeth Traverso

Dick and Kathy Weber

Tom Wessel, Jim Keperling and Steve Sutter

Dr. Robert McClure was the keynote speaker for the Jan. 24 event.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota marked 35 years with a luncheon and meeting Jan. 24. 

The organization had more than 200 guests fill Michael's On East to celebrate more than three decades of providing low-income housing to those in need. The day's program included looking over the impact report from July 2018 to June 2019. Dr. Robert McClure was the event's keynote speaker and talked about the importance of housing affordability in Sarasota.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

