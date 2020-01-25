Habitat for Humanity Sarasota celebrates 35 years

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota marked 35 years with a luncheon and meeting Jan. 24.

The organization had more than 200 guests fill Michael's On East to celebrate more than three decades of providing low-income housing to those in need. The day's program included looking over the impact report from July 2018 to June 2019. Dr. Robert McClure was the event's keynote speaker and talked about the importance of housing affordability in Sarasota.