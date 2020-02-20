 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
John Wiseman, Executive Director Mary Doughtery and Shirley Brown

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange honors local figures at awards dinner

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

John Wiseman, Executive Director Mary Doughtery and Shirley Brown

Buy this Photo
John Brown with Hildy Dupre and honoree C.J. Dupre

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

John Brown with Hildy Dupre and honoree C.J. Dupre

Buy this Photo
Flowers adorned each table.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Flowers adorned each table.

Buy this Photo
Chad Goble, Amy Tobin and Henry Decoo

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Chad Goble, Amy Tobin and Henry Decoo

Buy this Photo
Russ Bobbitt with Patty and Paul Stehle

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Russ Bobbitt with Patty and Paul Stehle

Buy this Photo
Beth Karins, Mary Forristall and Victoria Jacobson

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Beth Karins, Mary Forristall and Victoria Jacobson

Buy this Photo
David Mercier, Matthew Osterhoudt and Brad Johnson

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

David Mercier, Matthew Osterhoudt and Brad Johnson

Buy this Photo
Christopher Hanks, Ed Brodsky, Kurt Hoffman and Ed Hunzeker

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Christopher Hanks, Ed Brodsky, Kurt Hoffman and Ed Hunzeker

Buy this Photo
Steve and Reva Scalione with Kim and Mark Chait

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Steve and Reva Scalione with Kim and Mark Chait

Buy this Photo
Honoree Richard and Debbie Stehle

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Honoree Richard and Debbie Stehle

Buy this Photo
Amy Farrington, attorney general Ashley Moody and former state Sen. Mike Bennett

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Amy Farrington, attorney general Ashley Moody and former state Sen. Mike Bennett

Buy this Photo
John Barnott, Lemuel Sharp III and John Brown

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

John Barnott, Lemuel Sharp III and John Brown

Buy this Photo
Former state Sen. Mike Bennett and Sharon Holstein with Scott and Amy Farrington

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Former state Sen. Mike Bennett and Sharon Holstein with Scott and Amy Farrington

Buy this Photo
Jill Luke, Ron Turner and Shirley Brown

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Jill Luke, Ron Turner and Shirley Brown

Buy this Photo
Christopher Hanks, Ed Brodsky and Peter Wish

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Christopher Hanks, Ed Brodsky and Peter Wish

Buy this Photo
John Brown, Executive Director Mary Dougherty and Randy Benderson

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

John Brown, Executive Director Mary Dougherty and Randy Benderson

Buy this Photo
Fiona McFarland and Sydney Gruters

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Fiona McFarland and Sydney Gruters

Buy this Photo
Guests wrapped the cocktail hour and filled the ballroom for dinner.

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Guests wrapped the cocktail hour and filled the ballroom for dinner.

Buy this Photo
Missy Weishaar and Bill Truex

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Missy Weishaar and Bill Truex

Buy this Photo
Sarah and Joe Kieffer

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Sarah and Joe Kieffer

Buy this Photo
Elliot Haney and Jacqueline Feliciano

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Elliot Haney and Jacqueline Feliciano

Buy this Photo
Drev and Steve Chesanek with Ryan Owen

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Drev and Steve Chesanek with Ryan Owen

Buy this Photo
Mary Ostrowski, Sean Powers and Kari Martin

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Mary Ostrowski, Sean Powers and Kari Martin

Buy this Photo
Kent Hayes, John Colon and Michael Haflants

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Kent Hayes, John Colon and Michael Haflants

Buy this Photo
Glenn Hudson, Chuck Diggs, Maryann Stehle Diggs, Marcus and Alicia Hopkins and Rick Stehle

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Glenn Hudson, Chuck Diggs, Maryann Stehle Diggs, Marcus and Alicia Hopkins and Rick Stehle

Buy this Photo
Jennifer and Greg Steube

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Jennifer and Greg Steube

Buy this Photo
Rep. Vern Buchanan and Chuck Jacobson

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Rep. Vern Buchanan and Chuck Jacobson

Buy this Photo
Nicole Cristie and Kyle Elliott

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 |

Nicole Cristie and Kyle Elliott

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual awards dinner was hosted on Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange members mixed and mingled Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency during the annual installation and awards dinner. 

The event, now in its 68th year, had VIP members meeting at the Hyatt's boathouse for an hour before settling down for a dinner that recognized local figures and leaders. Richard Stehle and C.J. Dupre received lifetime achievement award and chairman's award respectively, while Randy Benderson accepted a posthumous lifetime achievement award for his father Nathan Benderson. The Keynote speaker Attorney General Ashley Moody also addressed the crowd.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement