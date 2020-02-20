Gulf Coast Builders Exchange honors local figures at awards dinner

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange members mixed and mingled Feb. 20 at the Hyatt Regency during the annual installation and awards dinner.

The event, now in its 68th year, had VIP members meeting at the Hyatt's boathouse for an hour before settling down for a dinner that recognized local figures and leaders. Richard Stehle and C.J. Dupre received lifetime achievement award and chairman's award respectively, while Randy Benderson accepted a posthumous lifetime achievement award for his father Nathan Benderson. The Keynote speaker Attorney General Ashley Moody also addressed the crowd.