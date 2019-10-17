Honorees were recognized for their work during Goodwill Manasota's Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner Oct. 17 at Michael's On East.

Each year, Goodwill Manasota honors ambassadors who have demonstrated "exceptional leadership, commitment and dedication to our community." After dinner, philanthropist Charles Slater and veteran leader Kevin Henault were recognized while Adell Erozer accepted an award on behalf of Turning Points, a community partner to Goodwill Manasota. Courvoisier "CiCi" Malone was also recognized as Goodwill Manasota's Team Member of the Year for her rapid rise at the company.



The evening concluded with a benediction from Rev. Samuel Wright.