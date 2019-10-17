 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorees Charles Slater and Kevin Henault with President and CEO Bob Rosinsky and Adell Erozer

Goodwill Manasota recognizes ambassadors at awards dinner

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Honorees Charles Slater and Kevin Henault with President and CEO Bob Rosinsky and Adell Erozer

Buy this Photo
The night's honorees and team members had individual awards.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

The night's honorees and team members had individual awards.

Buy this Photo
Orlando Sanchez and Katie McCurry

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Orlando Sanchez and Katie McCurry

Buy this Photo
Michael Bouie and Goodwill Manasota Team Member of the Year Cici Malone

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Michael Bouie and Goodwill Manasota Team Member of the Year Cici Malone

Buy this Photo
Leo and Morgan Sapanero

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Leo and Morgan Sapanero

Buy this Photo
Each table had some tasty cupcakes.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Each table had some tasty cupcakes.

Buy this Photo
Donna and Matt Shane with Tony and Sharon Kenworthy and Rev. Samuel Wright

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Donna and Matt Shane with Tony and Sharon Kenworthy and Rev. Samuel Wright

Buy this Photo
The 2019 dinner had guests mingling for some time outside before heading indoors for dinner.

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

The 2019 dinner had guests mingling for some time outside before heading indoors for dinner.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Kunkel, Mary Jo Heider and Tammy Taylor

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Sharon Kunkel, Mary Jo Heider and Tammy Taylor

Buy this Photo
Lee Washington and Robyn Faucy-Washington

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Lee Washington and Robyn Faucy-Washington

Buy this Photo
Joan McCaw, Larry Bowie and Jennifer Abbott

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Joan McCaw, Larry Bowie and Jennifer Abbott

Buy this Photo
Gana Gilkey, Brent Greeno and Kathy Gilkey

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Gana Gilkey, Brent Greeno and Kathy Gilkey

Buy this Photo
John Seeley, Jeannie Slater, Jennifer Carrino, Dean Hastings and Jeanie Kirkpatrick

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

John Seeley, Jeannie Slater, Jennifer Carrino, Dean Hastings and Jeanie Kirkpatrick

Buy this Photo
Tim Videnka with Irmelin and Ben Toftegaard

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Tim Videnka with Irmelin and Ben Toftegaard

Buy this Photo
Daniel Smith, Brandy Wiesner and David Slomak

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Daniel Smith, Brandy Wiesner and David Slomak

Buy this Photo
Maria Jaramillo and Angela Guerrero

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Maria Jaramillo and Angela Guerrero

Buy this Photo
Douglas Staley, Lou Ann Linn and Steve Altier

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Douglas Staley, Lou Ann Linn and Steve Altier

Buy this Photo
Tara Horsley and Jason Hajimihalis

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Tara Horsley and Jason Hajimihalis

Buy this Photo
Adam and Christina Phillips

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Adam and Christina Phillips

Buy this Photo
CJ Bannister and Scott Greer

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

CJ Bannister and Scott Greer

Buy this Photo
Robert Smith, Brandy Coffey and Tyler Butler

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Robert Smith, Brandy Coffey and Tyler Butler

Buy this Photo
Joshua Barnett, Dr. Art Cohen, Matt Lapointe and Luke Barnett

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Joshua Barnett, Dr. Art Cohen, Matt Lapointe and Luke Barnett

Buy this Photo
Marvin Oshan and Dawn Tate

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Marvin Oshan and Dawn Tate

Buy this Photo
Andrew Pepper with Mike and Mindy Voigt

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Andrew Pepper with Mike and Mindy Voigt

Buy this Photo
Pavitra Ciavardone and Gray Videnka

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 |

Pavitra Ciavardone and Gray Videnka

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2019 Goodwill Manasota Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner was held Oct. 17 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Honorees were recognized for their work during Goodwill Manasota's Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner Oct. 17 at Michael's On East.

Each year, Goodwill Manasota honors ambassadors who have demonstrated "exceptional leadership, commitment and dedication to our community." After dinner, philanthropist Charles Slater and veteran leader Kevin Henault were recognized while Adell Erozer accepted an award on behalf of Turning Points, a community partner to Goodwill Manasota.  Courvoisier "CiCi" Malone was also recognized as Goodwill Manasota's Team Member of the Year for her rapid rise at the company.


The evening concluded with a benediction from Rev. Samuel Wright. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement