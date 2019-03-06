Goodwill Manasota goes Mardi Gras

Goodwill Manasota hosted its annual evening of Mardi Gras March 5 at Michael's On East.

The lively atmosphere was in thanks to the beads, costumes, masks and live entertainment by Joe Bruno's Dixieland Hotdogs. The smells of Louisiana were in the air as guests were able to dine on red beans and rice at their leisure throughout the social hour.

After cocktails and dinner, the party continued with the live auction and paddle raise before dessert was served and guests took to the dance floor.