Co-Chairs Megan and Tim Schalch

Goodwill Manasota goes Mardi Gras

Co-Chairs Megan and Tim Schalch

CEO and President Bob Rosinsky and VP of the Foundation Gray Videnka

CEO and President Bob Rosinsky and VP of the Foundation Gray Videnka

The event was held on "Fat Tuesday."

The event was held on "Fat Tuesday."

Masks decorated the tables.

Masks decorated the tables.

Joe Bruno's Dixieland Hotdogs entertained throughout the evening.

Joe Bruno's Dixieland Hotdogs entertained throughout the evening.

A cat mask decorates a table.

A cat mask decorates a table.

Jason Hanson and Jen Robb

Jason Hanson and Jen Robb

Goodwill and Sharon Kunkel

Goodwill and Sharon Kunkel

Brian and Brittany Veldheer

Brian and Brittany Veldheer

Don Herndon. Margie Genter and Dalton Rimer

Don Herndon. Margie Genter and Dalton Rimer

Michele Strauss and Charlie Tyler

Michele Strauss and Charlie Tyler

Patra Jordan, David Slomak and Rochelle Nigri

Patra Jordan, David Slomak and Rochelle Nigri

Lillian Hafner and Teagan Allen

Lillian Hafner and Teagan Allen

The live auction included two paintings.

The live auction included two paintings.

Vicky and Randy Huberty

Vicky and Randy Huberty

Authentic food was served for dinner.

Authentic food was served for dinner.

A Harlequin juggled around Michael's On East.

A Harlequin juggled around Michael's On East.

Bill Quaid catches a bowling pin from the Harlequin.

Bill Quaid catches a bowling pin from the Harlequin.

Brian and Matt Craft

Brian and Matt Craft

The Harlequin juggles around Brian Craft's head.

The Harlequin juggles around Brian Craft's head.

The Harlequin juggles around Patra Jordan's head.

The Harlequin juggles around Patra Jordan's head.

Malacy Wilson, Rachel Hollingsworth, Amanda Morris, Katie Hollingsworth, Jen Hutchens and Bonnie Brown

Malacy Wilson, Rachel Hollingsworth, Amanda Morris, Katie Hollingsworth, Jen Hutchens and Bonnie Brown

The event was celebrated March 5 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Goodwill Manasota hosted its annual evening of Mardi Gras March 5 at Michael's On East. 

The lively atmosphere was in thanks to the beads, costumes, masks and live entertainment by Joe Bruno's Dixieland Hotdogs. The smells of Louisiana were in the air as guests were able to dine on red beans and rice at their leisure throughout the social hour. 

After cocktails and dinner, the party continued with the live auction and paddle raise before dessert was served and guests took to the dance floor. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

