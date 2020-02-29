 Skip to main content
Patra and Punch Rueangaram

Goodwill Manasota brings Mardi Gras to Michael's On East

Co-Chairs Stephen Altier and Angela Forson

Veronica Brandon Miller, Brent Greeno and Sharon Kunkel

Jim Helmich and Scott Franza

Ailish and Brian Murphy with Bonnie Tyler

The night had extravagant New Orleans Decor

Judith and Chairman Steven Altier

Alex Hume

Foundation Vice President Gray Videnka, Alex Hume, President and CEO at Goodwill Industries Manasota Bob Rosinsky and Pavitra Ciavardone

Jason McGuire and Cindy Burke

Amy and Zoltan Karpathy

Joe Bruno's Dixieland Hot Dogs played the hits.

Clare Carter, Alecia Hansen and Scott Carter

Adriane and Kevin Henault with Leo and Morgan Sapanero

Michelle Borysek and Dawn Bear

Tess Mercer, Tyler Butler and Joanne Hampton

Godfrey McLean, Todd Hughes and Ian Harrison

Mary and Michael Bennett with Lyn Haycock and Dave and Ellen Odenath

Michael Curry and Abigail Van Houton

Brandy Wiesner and Daniel Smith

Gina the Juggler performed for the crowd.

Gina the Juggler performed for the crowd.

The 15th annual fundraiser was held Feb. 29 at Michael's On East
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's On East once again received a Big Easy makeover Feb. 29 during Goodwill Manasota's Mardi Gras Gala. 

Goodwill's 15th annual gala had its supporters decked out in colorful, outlandish attire and had performers from the Circus Arts Conservatory stilt-walking and juggling for good measure. The night's food was inspired by Michael's On East owner Michael Klauber's time working in the Big Easy. The program started off with words from vice president Gray Videnka and a performance from Gina the Juggler. The event brought in more than $80,000 by night's end. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

