Goodwill Manasota brings Mardi Gras to Michael's On East

The 15th annual fundraiser was held Feb. 29 at Michael's On East
Michael's On East once again received a Big Easy makeover Feb. 29 during Goodwill Manasota's Mardi Gras Gala.
Goodwill's 15th annual gala had its supporters decked out in colorful, outlandish attire and had performers from the Circus Arts Conservatory stilt-walking and juggling for good measure. The night's food was inspired by Michael's On East owner Michael Klauber's time working in the Big Easy. The program started off with words from vice president Gray Videnka and a performance from Gina the Juggler. The event brought in more than $80,000 by night's end.