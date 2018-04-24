The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates collaborative nonprofits

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrated its Campus of Caring with an uplifting luncheon April 24 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Michael's on the Bay was decorated with balloons and bundt cakes, giving the room a celebratory feel.

The center is called Campus of Caring because it is home to more than 17 nonprofit agencies that focus on low-income and at-risk community members.

At the luncheon, three nonprofit organizations, who are all Campus of Caring residents, were honored for their collaboration, growth and engagement. These organizations were: Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, More Too Life and Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.