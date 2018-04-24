 Skip to main content
CEO Kameron Hodgens and Chairwoman Gail Welch

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates collaborative nonprofits

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018

Angela Smith, Lora Rees and Kelly Erdmann

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Susan Bergstrom and Victoria McCullough

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

CJ Bannister, Kelly Kirschner and Stephanie Grosskreutz

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Each guest took home a Nothing Bundt Cakes dessert at the end of the luncheon.

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Betty Schoenbaum, Renee Hamad and Gerri Aaron

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Ashley Kozel and Marko Radisic

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, More Too Life and Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness were given awards.

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

The room was decorated with balloons tied to colorful strings.

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Board President Jack Kidd welcomes the guests.

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Chairwoman Gail Welch thanks the sponsors.

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Honoree organization More Too Life representatives Jen Mcnally, Brook Bello, Derek Thompson and Laurie Hofheimer

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Honoree organization Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness representatives

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Honoree organization Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County representatives

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

Golden Clifton and Roy Truby

Tuesday, Apr. 24, 2018 |

The Collaboration Celebration was hosted April 24 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrated its Campus of Caring with an uplifting luncheon April 24 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

Michael's on the Bay was decorated with balloons and bundt cakes, giving the room a celebratory feel. 

The center is called Campus of Caring because it is home to more than 17 nonprofit agencies that focus on low-income and at-risk community members. 

At the luncheon, three nonprofit organizations, who are all Campus of Caring residents, were honored for their collaboration, growth and engagement. These organizations were: Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County, More Too Life and Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness.

