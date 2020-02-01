 Skip to main content
Mark and Tanya Ramos with Mary Pat Radford and Kevin Radford

Gala celebrates Sarasota Police

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Mark and Tanya Ramos with Mary Pat Radford and Kevin Radford

Tiffany and Larry Thornhill

Tiffany and Larry Thornhill

Kim Ruzek, Beth Bobb and Melissa Long

Kim Ruzek, Beth Bobb and Melissa Long

Attendees could win a variety of prize baskets.

Attendees could win a variety of prize baskets.

Marlon Brown, Pat Robinson and president Jeff Birnbach

Marlon Brown, Pat Robinson and president Jeff Birnbach

Lindsay Howell and Meredith Piazza

Lindsay Howell and Meredith Piazza

Sara and Nick Ferguson with Dianna and Matt Buchanan

Sara and Nick Ferguson with Dianna and Matt Buchanan

City Manager Tom Barwin and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino address attendees.

City Manager Tom Barwin and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino address attendees.

Lt. Rex Troche, Kelly Troche and Vicente Medina

Lt. Rex Troche, Kelly Troche and Vicente Medina

Alicia Bolduc and Amy Esper

Alicia Bolduc and Amy Esper

Charleston Wilson and Steve Long

Charleston Wilson and Steve Long

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino thanks guests for attending.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino thanks guests for attending.

Julie Kochis-Marra and Tommy Kochis

Julie Kochis-Marra and Tommy Kochis

The gala benefitted the Sarasota Police Foundation.

The gala benefitted the Sarasota Police Foundation.

Pat Robinson and Greg Miller

Pat Robinson and Greg Miller

The third annual gala was held at Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Law enforcement officers traded in their uniforms for suits and dresses as they gathered for the third annual Police Foundation Gala. 

Residents gathered at the Sarasota Yacht Club for a cocktail hour and dinner before hitting the dance floor. 

Before dinner, guests heard speeches from City Manager Tom Barwin and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino. DiPino said the Foundation allows the department to buy necessary equipment to help keep Sarasota safe. 

