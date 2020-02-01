Law enforcement officers traded in their uniforms for suits and dresses as they gathered for the third annual Police Foundation Gala.

Residents gathered at the Sarasota Yacht Club for a cocktail hour and dinner before hitting the dance floor.

Before dinner, guests heard speeches from City Manager Tom Barwin and Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino. DiPino said the Foundation allows the department to buy necessary equipment to help keep Sarasota safe.