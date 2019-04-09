Sarasota Orchestra Friends toast to another season

The Sarasota Orchestra Friends rounded out the 2018-2019 season with a grande finale – a Grande Finale Luncheon that is.

The fourth annual Grande Finale Luncheon: "Younger than Springtime!" was held April 9 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. Volunteers and patrons of the Sarasota Orchestra Friends gathered in the ballroom for a social hour meet and greet. To make things a little more musical, Sarasota Orchestra violinist Margot Zaryzcka strolled around the room playing music, accompanied by Marco Jimenez on the piano.

Afterwards, guests enjoyed a buffet lunch and heard more pieces by Zaryzcka and Jimenez.