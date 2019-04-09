 Skip to main content
Alyson Rozier and Lee Doughtery Ross

Sarasota Orchestra Friends toast to another season

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019 |

The program consisted of a social hour, brunch and orchestra performance.

Joe Nassaney and Caroline Ryan

Bev Fisher and Lynn Carter

The theme was "Younger Than Springtime!"

The Sarasota Orchestra Friends get exclusive member benefits at Sarasota Orchestra events.

Hugh Steele and Donna Cubit-Swoyer

Mrs. Larry Elgart (Lynn Elgart), Irene Bandy-Hedden, Kim Wheeler and Billy Robinson

Rosalie and Charles Pierce, Karen Richard Iezzi and Bob Heck

Sarasota Orchestra violinist Margot Zaryzcka played for guests throughout the day.

Marco Jimenez was a young artist concerto competition finalist.

Richard and Patty Kiegler

Barbara Frey and Lorelei Paster

Diane Temple, Cheryl Ceppos and Fred and Phyllis Lasky

Margot Zarzycka and Marco Jimenez

Kathleen Gallison with Paul and Trish Galioto

Sandra Cowing, President and CEO Joe McKenna and Hugh Steele

The Grande Finale Luncheon: 'Younger Than Springtime!' was hosted April 9 at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Orchestra Friends rounded out the 2018-2019 season with a grande finale – a Grande Finale Luncheon that is. 

The fourth annual Grande Finale Luncheon: "Younger than Springtime!" was held April 9 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club. Volunteers and patrons of the Sarasota Orchestra Friends gathered in the ballroom for a social hour meet and greet. To make things a little more musical, Sarasota Orchestra violinist Margot Zaryzcka strolled around the room playing music, accompanied by Marco Jimenez on the piano. 

Afterwards, guests enjoyed a buffet lunch and heard more pieces by Zaryzcka and Jimenez. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

