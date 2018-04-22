 Skip to main content
Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Chairwoman Ariane Dart

Forty Carrots Brings Jason Derulo to the stage

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Dave and Layla Smith

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Mette and Michael Milland with Greg Twarowski

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Korin Green and Marcus Johnson

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Liz Diaz and Nicole Behar

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Silent auction items were displayed under the tent during cocktail hour.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Sofie Wachtmeister and Jenna Landis

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Kristin and Ray Dweck

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Brian Mariash and Veronica Brady

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Heather Dunhill, Elizabeth Melendez Fisher and Brad Good

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Dylonn Cole with Bart and Joe Price

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Diane Fields and Jaclyn Brunckhorst

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Tomeika Hunter Koski with David and Susan Macrae

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

John and Jill Raleigh

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The dinner tent was lit up with green lights.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The sponsor tables were elegantly decorated.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Guests enjoyed a salad, entree and dessert for dinner.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Flowers adorned each of the tables.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Roger Capote and Tony Pinho

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jeff and Mary Swartz

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Ernesto De Olivera and Ana Lucic

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Matt Camphyno and Renee Phinney

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Melanie Jeffrey, Stacie Baer and Clara Renardus de Villanueva

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Destiny Beckham, Sarah Macrae, Adelle Bethel and Allison Scibelli

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Kate Eassa and Randy Macpherson

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jennifer Mitchell and Ryan Clarke

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Matt Camphyno and Renee Phinney with Minta and Jim Getzen

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jennifer Dawes and Krista Toomre

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian thanks guests for coming.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Chairwoman Ariane Dart thanks the sponsors.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Dessert featured a tart trio.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Laura Stuart Wood, Susan Malloy Jones and Clara Ramos

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Hello Gorgeous had a Jason Derulo themed photo booth at the after party.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Chairwoman Ariane Dart introduces Jason Derulo.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jason Derulo is a multi-faceted entertainer.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jason Derulo's most well-known hits include "Whatcha Say," "Talk Dirty," "Ridin' Solo," and "It Girl."

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Chairwoman Ariane Dart takes a photo with Jason Derulo on stage.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Last year's entertainer was Flo Rida.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jason Derulo also had many dancers on stage with him.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

After the concert, guests enjoyed an after party.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jason Derulo entertained guests with both his music and his dance moves.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Jason Derulo sings hit song "Marry Me."

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

The Firefly Gala was hosted April 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

"Whatcha say?"

Jason Derulo performedApril 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for Forty Carrots Family Center's annual Firefly Gala.

Each year, the Dart Family Foundation presents a lead performer for the center's gala. 

The evening began with cocktail hour in The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota gardens, with silent auction bidding underneath a tent. After the social hour, the rain started and guests made their way to the dinner tent to dine and stay dry. 

Forty Carrots Family Center, which helps families and children through parenting education, provides mental health resources and early childhood education, raised over $100,000 during it's fund a child paddle raise and live auction portion.

After dinner, guests made their way into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom, where they "wiggled" all night to Jason Derulo, followed by an after party.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

