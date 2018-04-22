Forty Carrots Brings Jason Derulo to the stage

"Whatcha say?"

Jason Derulo performedApril 21 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for Forty Carrots Family Center's annual Firefly Gala.

Each year, the Dart Family Foundation presents a lead performer for the center's gala.

The evening began with cocktail hour in The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota gardens, with silent auction bidding underneath a tent. After the social hour, the rain started and guests made their way to the dinner tent to dine and stay dry.

Forty Carrots Family Center, which helps families and children through parenting education, provides mental health resources and early childhood education, raised over $100,000 during it's fund a child paddle raise and live auction portion.

After dinner, guests made their way into The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom, where they "wiggled" all night to Jason Derulo, followed by an after party.