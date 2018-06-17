Florida's leaders come together for annual meeting

Leadership Florida's Annual Meeting hosted a dinner June 16 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
Leadership Florida hosted its Annual Meeting June 14-17.
The annual meeting hosted a full schedule of activities including presentations, performances from the local arts and award ceremonies.
On June 16, Leadership Florida hosted a dinner for attendees at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. As the final night of the weekend, attendees celebrated with class photos, watched performances from Sailor Circus, enjoyed a social hour, followed by a dinner and dancing.