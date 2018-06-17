 Skip to main content
Sen. Garrett Richter, Veronica Brady, Sen. Mike Bennett and Dee Bennett

Florida's leaders come together for annual meeting

June and David Cussen

The tables were decorated with orchids.

The Leadership Florida Annual Meeting was hosted June 14-17.

Marion Hoffmann, Diane Egner and Kathy Betancourt

Khori Whittaker and Stephen Hall

Ken Hoffman, Fay and Brian Armstrong and Cathy Brown-Butler

Sailor Circus performed for the attendees throughout the evening.

Emma Clarke is thrown into the air by Kevin Moore and Jake Peterman.

Mike Carter, Teresa Rawe and Bob Richardson

Tamela Eady and Brad Baker

Olivia Thomas and Marjorie Floyd

Rick Bisio and Christine Johnson

Jim Shirley, Bill Johnson and Tom Nolan

Joe and Co-Chairwoman Geri Waksler

Kelly and Melissa Caldwell, Robin Diesel, Joseph Wiendl and Jaymie Carter

Teresa Rawe, Jim Templeton, Amanda Horne, Mayor Wayne Poston and Ashley Brown

Julie Morris and Jono Miller

Leadership Florida's Annual Meeting hosted a dinner June 16 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Leadership Florida hosted its Annual Meeting June 14-17.

The annual meeting hosted a full schedule of activities including presentations, performances from the local arts and award ceremonies. 

On June 16, Leadership Florida hosted a dinner for attendees at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. As the final night of the weekend, attendees celebrated with class photos, watched performances from Sailor Circus, enjoyed a social hour, followed by a dinner and dancing.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

