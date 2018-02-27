 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Marie G. Kropp and Dickie Smothers

Patrons dress to impress Shakespeare for FST fundraiser

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Roxie Jerde and Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins

Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, Arnold J. Simonsen, Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins and Ronda Montminy

The Venice High School Madrigal Choir sing throughout cocktail hour on the FST sidewalk.

Joe Casey and Gaele Barthold

The FST is currently working on a new expanded costume shop.

Jason Cannon, Rebecca Harp and Larry Weiss

Lockets were placed on the tables with a quote from William Shakespeare.

Eileen Doan entertains guests with music.

Yvonne Noel and Betty Black

Actors took on Shakespeare characters to perform mini skits for the crowd during cocktail hour.

Erin Bradford hands out flower crowns to guests.

Hannah Bagnall, Greg London, Caroline Kaiser and William Selby

Sue M. Gordon, JT Waite and Mikki Pertofsky

Alex Teicheira and Bill Charles

Samus Haddad and Rachel Moulton

Chocolate stout in mini frosty glasses was brought around to guests.

Catherine Randazzo and Carmen Gonzalez

Dorothy Lawrence, Moses Pinkerton, Alice Nelson and Susan Lawrence

Nina Tortelli, Louise Mazius, Barb Totaro and Karen Olson

Harvey Small, Susan Moran and Nanci Rand

Kim Larson and John Mercurio

Veronica Brady with Bob and Sally Theis

Improv skits were held throughout the night, which also featured different Shakespeare plays, featuring Will Luera, FST’s director of improv as Shakespeare.

"Shakespeare's Greatest Hits" runs from Feb. 7 through June 10 at Florida Studio Theatre, John C. Court Cabaret.

The actors from the improv skit included Will Luera, Jim Prosser, Christine Alexander, Emily Levin and James Kassees.

"Blue Suede Shoes" cast members delighted guests with lively beats.

Queen Elizabeth, Chairwoman Marie Kropp, hosts the "Adopt An Actor" program.

After the entertainment, guests gathered in the dining room for dinner.

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Shakespeare's Shindig: A Modern Day Renaissance was hosted Feb. 26 at Florida Studio Theatre.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests crowded the sidewalks of the Florida Studio Theatre campus on Feb. 26, dressed in threads from the early Renaissance.

Shakespeare's Shindig: A Modern Day Renaissance brought guests together to celebrate FST and raise money for the furnishings for the artistic homes the artists live in during their time with the company. They live in these homes for anywhere between three weeks to six months. 

Cocktail hour was lively and featured appetizers, drinks and live music by The Venice High School Madrigal choir. Flower crowns were also passed out to guests looking to add a little Shakespearean flair to their outfit.

After the cocktail hour, everyone gathered in the theater for presentations and entertainment by "Shakespeare's Greatest Hits" and "Blue Suede Shoes" cast members. The performances kept the crowd laughing and applauding throughout the evening. 

Queen Elizabeth herself (aka Chairwoman Marie Kropp) made an appearance as well. She came out to collect donations for the furnishings in a fundraiser called "Adopt An Actor." She made it clear, however, that donors weren't required to take "their" actor home, feed him or her or put them through college. 

To end the entertainment before moving onto dinner, Arnold J. Simonsen was awarded the Spelman Award for his philanthropic support to FST. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

