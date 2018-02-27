Patrons dress to impress Shakespeare for FST fundraiser

Guests crowded the sidewalks of the Florida Studio Theatre campus on Feb. 26, dressed in threads from the early Renaissance.

Shakespeare's Shindig: A Modern Day Renaissance brought guests together to celebrate FST and raise money for the furnishings for the artistic homes the artists live in during their time with the company. They live in these homes for anywhere between three weeks to six months.

Cocktail hour was lively and featured appetizers, drinks and live music by The Venice High School Madrigal choir. Flower crowns were also passed out to guests looking to add a little Shakespearean flair to their outfit.

After the cocktail hour, everyone gathered in the theater for presentations and entertainment by "Shakespeare's Greatest Hits" and "Blue Suede Shoes" cast members. The performances kept the crowd laughing and applauding throughout the evening.

Queen Elizabeth herself (aka Chairwoman Marie Kropp) made an appearance as well. She came out to collect donations for the furnishings in a fundraiser called "Adopt An Actor." She made it clear, however, that donors weren't required to take "their" actor home, feed him or her or put them through college.

To end the entertainment before moving onto dinner, Arnold J. Simonsen was awarded the Spelman Award for his philanthropic support to FST.