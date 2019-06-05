 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarah Ledtke McCann and Dorothy Waldron

Florida Studio Theatre announces several new play commissions for Suffragist Project

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Sarah Ledtke McCann and Dorothy Waldron

Buy this Photo
Jane Baisley, Barbara Lupoff and Michele Redwine

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Jane Baisley, Barbara Lupoff and Michele Redwine

Buy this Photo
Donors, board members and performers attended the dinner.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Donors, board members and performers attended the dinner.

Buy this Photo
The dinner also included a performance by the four artists in “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

The dinner also included a performance by the four artists in “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

Buy this Photo
Nancy and Lee Buechler with Samus Haddad

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Nancy and Lee Buechler with Samus Haddad

Buy this Photo
Graci McGillicuddy with Robert and Bonny Israeloff

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Graci McGillicuddy with Robert and Bonny Israeloff

Buy this Photo
Matty Matheson, Darren Server and Carol Gilbert

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Matty Matheson, Darren Server and Carol Gilbert

Buy this Photo
Chief Judge Charles E. Williams and Ann Flanigan

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Chief Judge Charles E. Williams and Ann Flanigan

Buy this Photo
Patricia and Roger Courtois

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Patricia and Roger Courtois

Buy this Photo
Katherine Randazzo with Ron and Carolyn Vioni

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Katherine Randazzo with Ron and Carolyn Vioni

Buy this Photo
John Mercurio with Carol and Tom Beeler

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

John Mercurio with Carol and Tom Beeler

Buy this Photo
Four artists in current FST show “The Marvelous Wonderettes” perform.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Four artists in current FST show “The Marvelous Wonderettes” perform.

Buy this Photo
Share
The announcement took place during the FST President’s Dinner on May 5 in the Goldstein Cabaret.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

There was plenty to toast to May 5 at the FST President’s Dinner.

Florida Studio Theatre staff, board members and top donors gathered in the Goldstein Cabaret for the event, which celebrated the start of the summer cabaret season and doubled as an announcement that the theater is giving a $10,000 grant to four playwrights to create a new work inspired by the Woman Suffrage Movement.

The four commissioned playwrights are FST familiar faces Mark St. Germain and Jacqueline Goldfinger, soon-to-be FST playwright Sandy Rustin and Rachel Lynett, who’s new to FST. Details aren’t finalized yet, but each playwright will be given at least a week to develop the work at FST and then all four plays will be performed at a public reading in 2020.

The commissions are part of the Suffragist Project, a community-wide project celebrating the upcoming 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Over the next 18 months, the project — which is made possible by partnerships with more than 20 confirmed community organizations — will consist of panel discussions, workshops, lectures, exhibits and more that are connected to women’s suffrage.

“These were dangerous ladies,” FST Associate Director At-Large Kate Alexander told the crowd at the dinner. “This is an opportunity for organizations and people to weave together to make a beautiful tapestry (honoring suffragists).

She says this is the theater’s chance to dive deep and try to tell all sides of the suffragists’ story — both what they did wrong as well as what they did right, and she hopes Sarasota can change from it.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement