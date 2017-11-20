 Skip to main content
Denise Barker, Chairwoman Amanda Stiff and Myrna Band

Florida Poodle Rescue organizes barking good time

Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 |

Denise Barker, Chairwoman Amanda Stiff and Myrna Band

Renee Hamad, Scott Anderson and Michael Scott

Renee Hamad, Scott Anderson and Michael Scott

Beth Leslie and Yvonne Hale

Beth Leslie and Yvonne Hale

Uschi Essex, Gabi Charity and Linda Teppert

Uschi Essex, Gabi Charity and Linda Teppert

Fred Stansberry, Frank and Tricia Robles, founder of Florida Poodle Rescue, and Simon the poodle

Fred Stansberry, Frank and Tricia Robles, founder of Florida Poodle Rescue, and Simon the poodle

All the poodle-shaped floral centerpieces were made by Barbara Beury.

All the poodle-shaped floral centerpieces were made by Barbara Beury.

Alfred Rose and Karin Gustafson

Alfred Rose and Karin Gustafson

Evi Green and Joy Anderson

Evi Green and Joy Anderson

One silent auction item was a handcrafted poodle statue that doubled as a way to raise money for Florida Poodle Rescue.

One silent auction item was a handcrafted poodle statue that doubled as a way to raise money for Florida Poodle Rescue.

Robyn and Terry Sullivan

Robyn and Terry Sullivan

Tammy and Fran Lamm

Tammy and Fran Lamm

Award-winning California wines with custom event logo labels were sale for a $25 donation.

Award-winning California wines with custom event logo labels were sale for a $25 donation.

Jean Blair and Lois Kiehl

Jean Blair and Lois Kiehl

Janet Rogoze, Colette Knox, Tarilyn Anderson and Christine Zieg

Janet Rogoze, Colette Knox, Tarilyn Anderson and Christine Zieg

Lynn Arthur shows off Bro and Brooklyn, two 4.5-month-old puppies up for adoption (who must go together).

Lynn Arthur shows off Bro and Brooklyn, two 4.5-month-old puppies up for adoption (who must go together).

Joy Jux, Sally Faron and Jeanne Marie Hamil

Joy Jux, Sally Faron and Jeanne Marie Hamil

Event Coordinator Janet Hunter and Tara Off

Event Coordinator Janet Hunter and Tara Off

Hand-painted poodle shoes were on sale through the silent auction.

Hand-painted poodle shoes were on sale through the silent auction.

Judy Ashby, Gwen Lehnert and Ronnie Arata

Judy Ashby, Gwen Lehnert and Ronnie Arata

Kathryn Carr and Gila Meriwether

Kathryn Carr and Gila Meriwether

Charlie Sims holds Half Pint, who is available for adoption.

Charlie Sims holds Half Pint, who is available for adoption.

Richard and Lynn Hazen with Dan Diggins

Richard and Lynn Hazen with Dan Diggins

Marcela McMurray shows off her “I kissed a poodle and I liked it!” shirt with poodle Milieu.

Marcela McMurray shows off her “I kissed a poodle and I liked it!” shirt with poodle Milieu.

The nonprofit hosted its annual Sarasota luncheon, Puttin’ on the Poodle, on Nov. 20 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Several four-legged guests attended a luncheon in their honor on Nov. 20 at Michael’s On East.

Puttin’ on the Poodle is an annual luncheon benefiting Florida Poodle Rescue, the St. Petersburg-based poodle adoption nonprofit which finds homes for abandoned, abused, or unwanted Standard, Miniature, and Toy Poodles throughout the state.

The festivities began with a very poodle-centric silent auction featuring everything from hand-painted poodle shoes to California wine with custom event logo labels.

Guests enjoyed lunch, a performance by lead singer of the Brooklyn Bridge Roy Michaels, a paddle raise for special needs dogs and a live auction led by emcee Scott Anderson.

