Florida Poodle Rescue organizes barking good time

Several four-legged guests attended a luncheon in their honor on Nov. 20 at Michael’s On East.

Puttin’ on the Poodle is an annual luncheon benefiting Florida Poodle Rescue, the St. Petersburg-based poodle adoption nonprofit which finds homes for abandoned, abused, or unwanted Standard, Miniature, and Toy Poodles throughout the state.

The festivities began with a very poodle-centric silent auction featuring everything from hand-painted poodle shoes to California wine with custom event logo labels.

Guests enjoyed lunch, a performance by lead singer of the Brooklyn Bridge Roy Michaels, a paddle raise for special needs dogs and a live auction led by emcee Scott Anderson.