Florida Center staff and volunteers

Florida Center for Early Childhood lights the way with Winter Gala

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 |

Kristen Theisen, Kimberly Treharne and CEO Kristie Skoglund

The event had a winter theme.

Aggie Hunt, Charmian Miller and Savannah Diaz

Tamra Cajo, Olga Strelkov and Dany Foster

Kaitlyn Aland and Scott Stillwell

Carol and Eric Rivera

Bill and Lydia Pepey with Sharon Bolan and Jeff Goodman

Casey and Colby Siljestrom

Jody Creighton and Alisa Westberry

John and Ann Sorenson

Jackson and Christa Sullivan

Steve Schwartz and Kelsey Hoover

Abigail Richardson with Jessica and Larry Lawman

Emmalee and Kennedy Legler

Sofya Sokolenko with Kelton and Sydney Johnson

Eddie Perez-Ruberte and board chair Michele Miller

The annual gala was held Dec. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Florida Center for Early Childhood returned with a winter-themed gala at Michael's On East on Dec. 3.

The 34th annual fundraiser — which benefits the nonprofit's work providing early treatment for children with mental, behavioral and developmental disorders — had guests meeting early for hors d'oeuvres, drinks and bidding on gifts in the silent auction. 

The program had guests hearing from CEO Kristie Skogland and other Florida Center staff before the live auction started. Gifts available this year included a wall of wine, a celebration dinner at Michael's On East, a vacation in Key West, and more. 

