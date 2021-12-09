Florida Center for Early Childhood lights the way with Winter Gala

The Florida Center for Early Childhood returned with a winter-themed gala at Michael's On East on Dec. 3.

The 34th annual fundraiser — which benefits the nonprofit's work providing early treatment for children with mental, behavioral and developmental disorders — had guests meeting early for hors d'oeuvres, drinks and bidding on gifts in the silent auction.

The program had guests hearing from CEO Kristie Skogland and other Florida Center staff before the live auction started. Gifts available this year included a wall of wine, a celebration dinner at Michael's On East, a vacation in Key West, and more.