The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

Estate in Longboat Key's Lighthouse Point sells for $7.9 million

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The home offers five bedrooms.

The home offers five bedrooms.

The game room features a wet bar.

The game room features a wet bar.

The game room features a wet bar.

The game room features a wet bar.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The gym expands across more than 500 square feet and includes pro-style workout gear.

The gym expands across more than 500 square feet and includes pro-style workout gear.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The home offers 7½ bathrooms.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The dock includes a fishing pier and boat lift.

The dock includes a fishing pier and boat lift.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

The kitchen features a Wolf six-burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, warming drawers, Sub-Zero refrigeration, walk-in pantry, large center island and counter seating.

The kitchen features a Wolf six-burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, warming drawers, Sub-Zero refrigeration, walk-in pantry, large center island and counter seating.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels.

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive features waterfront views and is close to the Longboat Key Club.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

The sale of a waterfront estate on the southern tip of Longboat Key closed Wednesday for $7.9 million.

“The White House” is a five-bedroom, 7½ -bathroom estate built in 2002 at the end of Lighthouse Point Drive.

The Ackerman Group of Coldwell Banker Realty founder and president Barbara Ackerman represented the seller of the home. She said the property is desirable because of its proximity to the Longboat Key Club and the beach.

Bright Realty agent Janet Coughlin — the realtor representing the home’s buyer — echoed Ackerman’s sentiments.

“I always look further and harder to find the perfect place for my buyers,” Coughlin said in a news release. “I knew this home and the community suited their needs and also fulfilled their wish list in beauty and function.”

The sale is the highest-priced single-family home sold in 2020 on the Sarasota County side of Longboat Key. It is the second-highest sale this year on Longboat Key, behind July’s sale of a $13,000,001 home located on the Manatee County side of the island.

The estate became the third sale of more than $7 million this year in Sarasota County, according to the Bright Realty news release.

The 9,157-square-foot home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive sits on 1.2 acres has 450 feet of waterfront with unobstructed views of Sarasota Bay and Sarasota’s skyline.

The outdoor area has more than 4,000 square feet with a heated pool (a 50-foot lap lane, water features and spa); an outdoor kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and gas grill; two boardwalks and a fire pit.

All bedrooms have an attached bathroom; the guest suite adds a wet bar, laundry closet and balcony; there is a 540-square-foot gym with professional-grade fitness gear, free weights and a steam shower; a game room with a wet bar; a boat dock with lift and fishing pier; elevator and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home initially went on the market for $9.995 million in 2018 but was relisted earlier this year at $8.25 million, records show.

The estate sold in December 2003 for $6.6 million. An MLS on the home shows annual taxes for the home cost $78,727.

Ackerman said business has been “amazing” despite any concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re off the charts and ahead of last year, which was a very good year because last year in 2019 we were the top small team in the state of Florida,” Ackerman said. “So, if we’re ahead, it’s like, whoa.”

There are currently eight active properties of more than $7 million on Longboat Key and 10 in Sarasota County.

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

