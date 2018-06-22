 Skip to main content
The home at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive is known as The White House.

Estate in Longboat Key's Lighthouse Point marketed at nearly $10 million

The dock includes a fishing pier and boat lift.

The outdoor entertainment area features more than 4,000 square feet of space.

The gym expands across more than 500 square feet and includes pro-style workout gear.

The game room features a wet bar.

The home offers five bedrooms.

Floor to ceiling windows are among the homes' features.

Indoor living space is more than 9,100 square feet on two levels. The home has an elevator.

15 Lighthouse Point Drive is on Longboat Key's southernmost point overlooking New Pass.

The 1.2 acre property is within walking distance of gulfside beaches.

The kitchen features a Wolf six-burner gas cooktop, double convection ovens, warming drawers, Sub-Zero refrigeration, walk-in pantry, large center island and counter seating.

View from 15 Lighthouse Point Drive includes New Pass and Sarasota Bay.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

On the southern tip of Longboat Key, behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club, a waterfront estate is on the market for $9.995 million.

Peter G. Laughlin of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.

The 9,180 square foot home sits on 1.2 acres and offers five bedrooms and 7½ baths across two levels. Known as “The White House,’’ it is built on the end of Lighthouse Point Drive, overlooking New Pass, Sarasota Bay and the adjacent lagoon. It’s within walking distance of gulfside beaches but still convenient to barrier island and mainland hotspots for business and fun.

“It’s amazing how much privacy you get so close to Sarasota’s activity hubs,” Laughlin said in a prepared statement.

Among the features: all bedrooms are situated with an attached bath; the guest suite adds a wet bar, laundry closet and balcony; a 540-square foot gym with professional-grade fitness gear, free weights and a steam shower; a game room with wet bar; a boat dock with lift and fishing pier; elevator and floor-to-ceiling windows.

In addition to its inside space, the home offers more than 4,000 square feet of outdoor living space, with a heated pool (with a 50-foot lap lane, water features and spa); an outdoor kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator and gas grill; two boardwalks and a fire pit.

The home, at 15 Lighthouse Point Drive, sold in 2003 for $6.6 million. It was built in 2002. Taxes on the property in the past year totaled $75,708.77, according to the 2017 Truth in Millage statement.

“This beautiful coastal home flows effortlessly from the elegant interior, to the casual outdoor patios and gazebo, to the meticulously landscaped grounds, and on to the bay along two gently sloping boardwalks,'' Laughlin said. "Surrounded by water on a protected inlet off New Pass, you have direct access to the Gulf.”

