"Downton Abbey" designer brings jewelry to New College

The New College of Florida Foundation brought some "Downton Abbey" flair to its intimate fundraiser on Jan. 23.

The foundation welcomed jewelry craftsman Andrew Prince to Holley Hall to give a history presentation on jewelry worn from 1890 to 1929. It wasn't just a discussion, though. The "Downton to Gatsby" event had Prince bringing along necklaces, earrings, combs, tiaras, and other pieces of jewelry he created for characters to wear on the BBC "Downton Abbey" show.

New College supporters and "Downton Abbey" enthusiasts dressed to the nines for the event, which started with a cocktail reception followed by the main program. Proceeds from the show benefited New College student scholarships.