"Downton Abbey" designer brings jewelry to New College

New College Foundation Board of Directors Chair Sue Jacobson, Elvira Freyer, Andrew Prince, New College Board of Trustees Chair Felice Schulaner and New College Foundation Executive Director and CEO MaryAnne Young

New College Foundation Board of Directors Chair Sue Jacobson, Elvira Freyer, Andrew Prince, New College Board of Trustees Chair Felice Schulaner and New College Foundation Executive Director and CEO MaryAnne Young

Proceeds from the evening benefited New College student scholarships.

Proceeds from the evening benefited New College student scholarships.

Barbara and Steve Crane with Susan Chitwood

Barbara and Steve Crane with Susan Chitwood

Paula Strickland, Christine Hogan, Stefany Dreher and Deborah Beacham

Paula Strickland, Christine Hogan, Stefany Dreher and Deborah Beacham

AI and Monica Streacker with Michael Foley

AI and Monica Streacker with Michael Foley

Adele Roth, Charlie Lenger and Renee Hamond

Adele Roth, Charlie Lenger and Renee Hamond

Andrew Prince gave a 45-minute presentation on the intersection of fashion and history.

Andrew Prince gave a 45-minute presentation on the intersection of fashion and history.

Marilyn Petrillo and Hillary Steele

Marilyn Petrillo and Hillary Steele

Alison Gardner and Mary Duffis

Alison Gardner and Mary Duffis

Jordan Febish and Sarah Walcutt-Febish

Jordan Febish and Sarah Walcutt-Febish

Rita Zaccone

Rita Zaccone

Cheryl Schwarzwaelder, Paula Schleicher, Jean Martin, Mary Kay Henson and Rita Zaccone

Cheryl Schwarzwaelder, Paula Schleicher, Jean Martin, Mary Kay Henson and Rita Zaccone

Melba Jimenez and Kim Cornetet

Melba Jimenez and Kim Cornetet

New College Foundation Executive Director and CEO MaryAnne Young

New College Foundation Executive Director and CEO MaryAnne Young

The New College Foundation hosted Andrew Price for its New Topics lecture on Jan. 23.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The New College of Florida Foundation brought some "Downton Abbey" flair to its intimate fundraiser on Jan. 23.

The foundation welcomed jewelry craftsman Andrew Prince to Holley Hall to give a history presentation on jewelry worn from 1890 to 1929. It wasn't just a discussion, though. The "Downton to Gatsby" event had Prince bringing along necklaces, earrings, combs, tiaras, and other pieces of jewelry he created for characters to wear on the BBC "Downton Abbey" show. 

New College supporters and "Downton Abbey" enthusiasts dressed to the nines for the event, which started with a cocktail reception followed by the main program. Proceeds from the show benefited  New College student scholarships.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

