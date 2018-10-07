Dogs walk the runway to be "top dog"

Dogs put their best paw forward to be the 2018 Top Dog, and as Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce said at the event, "This is clearly a day for the dogs."

The 2018 Top Dog brunch for Donte's Den Foundation was hosted Oct. 7 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The morning started with a social brunch by Mattison's before starting the show. Models walked the runway with their dogs in fashions from local boutiques Evelyn & Arthur, L Boutique, Lotus, Martin Freeman, Panache'. However, the judges only judged the show based on the dog.

Four-month-old miniature Schnauzer named Rocco, owned by Terry McKee took home the 2018 Top Dog grand prize bragging rights and trophy.

Following the show, guests were able to enter their own dogs in a best kissing and best dressed contest.