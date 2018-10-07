 Skip to main content
The "Top Dog 2018" award sits waiting to be presented to the top dog.

Dogs walk the runway to be "top dog"

The "Top Dog 2018" award sits waiting to be presented to the top dog.

The Top Dog is voted on by a judges panel.

The Top Dog is voted on by a judges panel.

Dottie DeCarlo, owner of Woof Gang Bakery in Lakewood Ranch.

Dottie DeCarlo, owner of Woof Gang Bakery in Lakewood Ranch.

Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce, Ruth Merry and Didi Glickman

Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce, Ruth Merry and Didi Glickman

Brian Mariash and Ruth Merry

Brian Mariash and Ruth Merry

Ian and Melissa Howard with their dogs Teddy and Buffy

Ian and Melissa Howard with their dogs Teddy and Buffy

Bob Keir with Luca

Bob Keir with Luca

The painting "Henry" by Xima Hulings was part of the silent auction.

The painting "Henry" by Xima Hulings was part of the silent auction.

Ariel was one of the dogs who walked in the fashion show.

Ariel was one of the dogs who walked in the fashion show.

Puppy takes a break from begging for lunch to pose for a photo.

Puppy takes a break from begging for lunch to pose for a photo.

Amy Tuten, Karen Cadou and Carol Bourbeau

Amy Tuten, Karen Cadou and Carol Bourbeau

Mini bottles of prosecco sat on the tables.

Mini bottles of prosecco sat on the tables.

For a donation, guests could take home the centerpieces from Woof Gang Bakery.

For a donation, guests could take home the centerpieces from Woof Gang Bakery.

Izzie Radford and Georgina Clamage

Izzie Radford and Georgina Clamage

Henry and Leslie Hall

Henry and Leslie Hall

While the program goes on, Donte's Den dog handlers watch guests' dogs.

While the program goes on, Donte's Den dog handlers watch guests' dogs.

Jameson

Jameson

Buckeye sticks out his tongue on the runway.

Buckeye sticks out his tongue on the runway.

Sandy and Zoey won Top Dog for the first round.

Sandy and Zoey won Top Dog for the first round.

Sir Blake the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel looks out over his kingdom.

Sir Blake the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel looks out over his kingdom.

Goose the Sheepadoodle won Top Dog in the second round.

Goose the Sheepadoodle won Top Dog in the second round.

Goose gets his ribbon pinned on by judge Gayle Guynup.

Goose gets his ribbon pinned on by judge Gayle Guynup.

Sarah walks the runway in a design from L. Boutique with her dog Flash.

Sarah walks the runway in a design from L. Boutique with her dog Flash.

Tuna the English Bulldog sports a lobster costume.

Tuna the English Bulldog sports a lobster costume.

Tuna gets her ribbon on for winning the round.

Tuna gets her ribbon on for winning the round.

Brian Mariash poses for a photo with Ruth Merry's dog Jake.

Brian Mariash poses for a photo with Ruth Merry's dog Jake.

Brian Mariash and Jake pose with Jake's award.

Brian Mariash and Jake pose with Jake's award.

Ruth Merry smiles after receiving a special award from Donte's Den Foundation.

Ruth Merry smiles after receiving a special award from Donte's Den Foundation.

Wendy Rossiter holds 4-month-old Rocco, owned by Terry McKee, who won the overall Top Dog 2018.

Wendy Rossiter holds 4-month-old Rocco, owned by Terry McKee, who won the overall Top Dog 2018.

Vicki Hornberger walks with her dog, Bella.

Vicki Hornberger walks with her dog, Bella.

Kelly and Nala show off fashions from Panache'.

Kelly and Nala show off fashions from Panache'.

Top Dog 2018 was held Oct. 7 at the an Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dogs put their best paw forward to be the 2018 Top Dog, and as Donte’s Den founder Marsha Panuce said at the event, "This is clearly a day for the dogs."

The 2018 Top Dog brunch for Donte's Den Foundation was hosted Oct. 7 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. 

The morning started with a social brunch by Mattison's before starting the show. Models walked the runway with their dogs in fashions from local boutiques Evelyn & Arthur, L Boutique, Lotus, Martin Freeman, Panache'. However, the judges only judged the show based on the dog. 

Four-month-old miniature Schnauzer named Rocco, owned by Terry McKee took home the 2018 Top Dog grand prize bragging rights and trophy.

Following the show, guests were able to enter their own dogs in a best kissing and best dressed contest. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

