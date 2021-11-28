 Skip to main content
Carrie Dennison, Heather Hawley, Jennifer Smith, Jaime Loomis, Carolyn Eckert, Kelly Paige and America Jones

Donors of Distinction debuts Whiskey for Wishes event

Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 |

Co-chairwomen Rebekah Peranio and Vanessa Poole

Katie Petrovich and president Jane Thompson

Tammy and Darrin Shelton with Patti Bosco

Dorota Maciaszek and Donald Carlson

Carrie Dennison, America Jones, Jaime Loomis and Jennifer Smith

EJ and Liz Semmerling

Kyle Flannery, Allison Kummery, Nicole and Dan Starostecki and David Gubb

Lisa Moore and Joshua Beadle

Steve and Angie Vara

Mayor Erik Arroyo and Victoria Arroyo

Angela and Richard Carlson

Guests had the chance to taste whiskey upstairs.

The new event was held at Waterworks on Nov. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Donors of Distinction nonprofit hosted a lively Whiskey for Wishes fundraising event at Waterworks on Nov. 27. 

The newly-christened Donors of Distinction — formerly the Designing Daughters nonprofit operating as a subsidiary under the Community Foundation of Sarasota County — recently established itself as its own entity and has had staff excited to host their own event. 

"We were always under someone else's umbrella," co-chairwoman Rebekah Peranio said. "Not having a fundraising year gave us the opportunity to start our own 501c3 and rebrand so we don't have to be a subsidiary."

Attendees mingled over light bites and drinks while others tasted a number of high-end whiskeys in a private area upstairs. Donors of Distinction hoped to raise $25,000 by the end of the night. 

