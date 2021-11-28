Donors of Distinction debuts Whiskey for Wishes event

The new event was held at Waterworks on Nov. 27.
The Donors of Distinction nonprofit hosted a lively Whiskey for Wishes fundraising event at Waterworks on Nov. 27.
The newly-christened Donors of Distinction — formerly the Designing Daughters nonprofit operating as a subsidiary under the Community Foundation of Sarasota County — recently established itself as its own entity and has had staff excited to host their own event.
"We were always under someone else's umbrella," co-chairwoman Rebekah Peranio said. "Not having a fundraising year gave us the opportunity to start our own 501c3 and rebrand so we don't have to be a subsidiary."
Attendees mingled over light bites and drinks while others tasted a number of high-end whiskeys in a private area upstairs. Donors of Distinction hoped to raise $25,000 by the end of the night.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.