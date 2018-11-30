Designing Women Boutique celebrate with Italian flair

Guests went "Viva Italia" Nov. 30 at Michael's On East for the 16th Annual Designing Women Boutique Gala.

The evening opened with a social hour in the atrium, featuring a meat and cheese table. Afterwards, guests were ushered into the ballroom to be seated for dinner. The dinner was an all evening affair, with multiple courses, including pastas, chicken and vegetables, cheese and fruit and espresso over ice cream for dessert.

Dusted inbetween the courses was entertainment from Dynasty dance studios. The first dancers to perform were the Dynasty Stars. The Dynasty Stars team is a collaboration between the dance studio and Face Autism. Their performances earned a standing ovation and guests with watery eyes.

The evening finished off with guests joining the dance floor for a fun partner routine with Dynasty studios and free dancing following.