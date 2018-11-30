 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Carole Crosby and Melissa Furman

Designing Women Boutique celebrate with Italian flair

Carolyn Michel, Honorary Co-Chairwoman Jean Weidner-Goldstein and President Ida Zito

The decor emulated an Italian restaurant.

The paddles were masks.

This is Designing Women Boutique's 16th gala.

Guests could purchase the centerpieces, bowls of real fruit, for $10.

Randy Tedder and Martee Phillips

Tiffany Farrell, Rosa Lora and Carol Masio

John and Mayra Schmidt

Guests could snack on meat and cheese during the social hour.

Bernadette DiPino and Steve Reid

The silent auction included many items, some of which came from the Designing Women Boutique.

17 bottles of wine were given away to the raffle winner.

Savannah and Anthony Holds with Hermione Gilpin

Silvana and Susanna Wriston

Moriah Taliaferro, Cheryl Loeffer and Lisa Rooks

Erin Brosious and Melton Little

Sheri and Lorenzo Biondi

Andrea Brewer and Linda Gross

The silent auction included many items, some of which came from the Designing Women Boutique.

The silent auction included many items, some of which came from the Designing Women Boutique.

The Dynasty Stars performed during the gala.

Co-Chairwoman Carole Crosby welcomes guests.

President Ida Zito thanks the sponsors.

The Dynasty Stars performed during the gala.

The Dynasty Stars performed during the gala.

The Dynasty Stars performed during the gala.

The Dynasty Stars performed during the gala.

Savannah Holds sang for guests.

Dancers from Dynasty graced the stage for a routine.

Guests were encouraged to join the Dynasty dancers on the dance floor.

Guests were encouraged to join the Dynasty dancers on the dance floor.

The 16th annual gala was hosted Nov. 30 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests went "Viva Italia" Nov. 30 at Michael's On East for the 16th Annual Designing Women Boutique Gala. 

The evening opened with a social hour in the atrium, featuring a meat and cheese table. Afterwards, guests were ushered into the ballroom to be seated for dinner. The dinner was an all evening affair, with multiple courses, including pastas, chicken and vegetables, cheese and fruit and espresso over ice cream for dessert. 

Dusted inbetween the courses was entertainment from Dynasty dance studios. The first dancers to perform were the Dynasty Stars. The Dynasty Stars team is a collaboration between the dance studio and Face Autism. Their performances earned a standing ovation and guests with watery eyes. 

The evening finished off with guests joining the dance floor for a fun partner routine with Dynasty studios and free dancing following. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

