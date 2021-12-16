 Skip to main content
Honorees Dr. Lisa Merritt, Lee-En Chung and Linda DiGabriele

Designing Women Boutique honors exemplary women at 20th anniversary gala

Honorees Dr. Lisa Merritt, Lee-En Chung and Linda DiGabriele

President Ida Zito and co-founder Margaret Wise

President Ida Zito and co-founder Margaret Wise

Anthony Holds and emcee Savannah Holds

Anthony Holds and emcee Savannah Holds

The event had a crimson theme at Michael's On East.

The event had a crimson theme at Michael's On East.

Ally and Joe Brousseau

Ally and Joe Brousseau

Alan and Diana Houston

Alan and Diana Houston

Mary Beth Flynn and Jeff Peterson

Mary Beth Flynn and Jeff Peterson

Sandy Greenberg, Renee Sheade and Marlene Liberman

Sandy Greenberg, Renee Sheade and Marlene Liberman

Emcee Savannah Holds sings for the crowd.

Emcee Savannah Holds sings for the crowd.

Michael and Marci Klein

Michael and Marci Klein

Ron Giarrusso, Steve Van Lenten and Raul Molina

Ron Giarrusso, Steve Van Lenten and Raul Molina

Gloria Sobucki and Joyce Sandler

Gloria Sobucki and Joyce Sandler

Barbara Glanz and Frank Cona

Barbara Glanz and Frank Cona

Jocelyn Udell and Marlo Turner

Jocelyn Udell and Marlo Turner

Viki Powell, Renee Hamad, Hillary Steele, Johanna Lampert and Doug Lampert

Viki Powell, Renee Hamad, Hillary Steele, Johanna Lampert and Doug Lampert

Cheryl Biron and Denise Karagianis

Cheryl Biron and Denise Karagianis

Flora Major and Andrea Varga

Flora Major and Andrea Varga

Jeff Cianci and Catherine Avery

Jeff Cianci and Catherine Avery

Ernest von Kulka and Miqui Lora

Ernest von Kulka and Miqui Lora

Lauren Walsh

Lauren Walsh

Honoree Dr. Lisa Merritt and Amara Merritt

Honoree Dr. Lisa Merritt and Amara Merritt

Jennifer Mitchell, Ryan Clarke and Dolly Jacobs

Jennifer Mitchell, Ryan Clarke and Dolly Jacobs

The event was held Dec. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Designing Women Boutique honored local exemplary women during its 20th anniversary gala Dec. 12 at Michael's On East. 

The organization's 2021 gala had hundreds of guests meeting at Michael's for an afternoon of mingling and fun. Designing Women Boutique supports the arts through selling donated and cosigned designer fashion as well as hosting fundraiser events. 

Guests caught up and had drinks and snacks before heading into the ballroom for the program to begin. This year's event honored Dr. Lisa Merritt, engineer and entrepreneur Lee-En Chung and Asolo Repertory Theatre managing director Linda DiGabriele for their years of work in their respective fields. 

The night included a paddle raise to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation as well as jazzy music sung by mistress of ceremonies Savannah Holds as well as Diana Houston

