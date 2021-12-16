Designing Women Boutique honors exemplary women at 20th anniversary gala

The Designing Women Boutique honored local exemplary women during its 20th anniversary gala Dec. 12 at Michael's On East.

The organization's 2021 gala had hundreds of guests meeting at Michael's for an afternoon of mingling and fun. Designing Women Boutique supports the arts through selling donated and cosigned designer fashion as well as hosting fundraiser events.

Guests caught up and had drinks and snacks before heading into the ballroom for the program to begin. This year's event honored Dr. Lisa Merritt, engineer and entrepreneur Lee-En Chung and Asolo Repertory Theatre managing director Linda DiGabriele for their years of work in their respective fields.

The night included a paddle raise to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation as well as jazzy music sung by mistress of ceremonies Savannah Holds as well as Diana Houston