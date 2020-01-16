 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairwomen Alex Chau and Megan Micale

Designing Daughters aids nonprofits at grant ceremony

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Co-chairwomen Alex Chau and Megan Micale

Buy this Photo
Jane Thompson, Nikki Taylor and Montana Taplinger

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Jane Thompson, Nikki Taylor and Montana Taplinger

Buy this Photo
Vanessa Poole, Julia Dees and Britney Guertin

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Vanessa Poole, Julia Dees and Britney Guertin

Buy this Photo
Christy Chilton, Shannon Weedman and Carrie Dennison

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Christy Chilton, Shannon Weedman and Carrie Dennison

Buy this Photo
Carrie Denson and Kim Nordine

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Carrie Denson and Kim Nordine

Buy this Photo
Laura Mayhew-Purcell, Sarah Weiner and Kelly Paige

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Laura Mayhew-Purcell, Sarah Weiner and Kelly Paige

Buy this Photo
Tori Tabor and Kristina Hansen

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Tori Tabor and Kristina Hansen

Buy this Photo
Angie Stringer, Yolanda Mancha, Megan Wenger and Alyssa Simons

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Angie Stringer, Yolanda Mancha, Megan Wenger and Alyssa Simons

Buy this Photo
Cheri DeVries and Nicole Britton

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Cheri DeVries and Nicole Britton

Buy this Photo
Doug Staley and Eric Massey

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Doug Staley and Eric Massey

Buy this Photo
Rebekah Periano and Trisha Dunn

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Rebekah Periano and Trisha Dunn

Buy this Photo
America Jones and Jamie Brester

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

America Jones and Jamie Brester

Buy this Photo
Andrea Capek and Amanda Rico Mattox

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Andrea Capek and Amanda Rico Mattox

Buy this Photo
Dani Sobelewski and Savannah Holds

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Dani Sobelewski and Savannah Holds

Buy this Photo
Elli Baldwin and Darlene Gilbert

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Elli Baldwin and Darlene Gilbert

Buy this Photo
Lauren Thomas and Lauren Jackson

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Lauren Thomas and Lauren Jackson

Buy this Photo
Savannah Holds and Madeline Brogan

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Savannah Holds and Madeline Brogan

Buy this Photo
Marisa Merlino and Robyn Didelot

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 |

Marisa Merlino and Robyn Didelot

Buy this Photo
Share
The organization provided close to $100,000 to local nonprofits.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Designing Daughters organization works hard throughout the year, accumulating funds from a number of special events and functions. It's all for one special event — when the group can award local nonprofits with checks during its annual Grant Ceremony. 

This year's event on Jan. 15 had 22 organizations being awarded a number of different amounts totaling $93,000. Designing Daughters members have chosen the nonprofits, who are then narrowed down by the grants committee and then voted on by members. This year was notable in that Designing Daughters was able to fully fund its grant requests.

Nonprofit representatives and Designing Daughters members mingled at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing with drinks and refreshments before sitting down to collect their checks. 

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement