Designing Daughters aids nonprofits at grant ceremony

The Designing Daughters organization works hard throughout the year, accumulating funds from a number of special events and functions. It's all for one special event — when the group can award local nonprofits with checks during its annual Grant Ceremony.

This year's event on Jan. 15 had 22 organizations being awarded a number of different amounts totaling $93,000. Designing Daughters members have chosen the nonprofits, who are then narrowed down by the grants committee and then voted on by members. This year was notable in that Designing Daughters was able to fully fund its grant requests.

Nonprofit representatives and Designing Daughters members mingled at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing with drinks and refreshments before sitting down to collect their checks.