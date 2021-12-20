 Skip to main content
William Shoemaker, Hailey Biter and William Patrick

Debutantes return for annual ball

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 |

Chairwoman Teri Sayre and Brian Sayre

Mark Serbin and president Robin Serbin

Sage Yenari, Izzie Radford and Ashley Pelton

Andy and Victoria Stultz with Andrea Stultz and Austin Wood

Taylor Karp Teymuri and Shak Teymuri

Al and Leslie Jeffrey with Lisa and Orion Marx

Eric and Muffet Frische

Kristopher, Karla Jones and Bradley Wilson with Sheri Horger

Renee Hamad, Lauren Yenari and Jill Scarpellini

Dan, Heidi and Ellie Bodor with Alexis Firlie

Leslie and Lauren Jeffrey with Isabel Dewey

Cathy and David Black

Olivia Seidensticker, Valerie Leatherwood and Margaret Barnes

Carlie and Diane Scott

Bill and Cathy Brush

Alex Jarr and Dani Taraska

Emmie Strang and Chelsea Ball

Bella Brush and Daniel McCarthy

Dr. Brad and Colleen Shoemaker with Libby and Jon Soderberg

David Sobelman with Stacy and Mark Freeman

Emma Mast, Mary Pat Radford and Luke Downes

George and Mary Dakkak

Vicki and Nick Zec

Kai Soderberg, Dulan Black and Ethnan Flake

Dylan Martin, Avery Marx and Reed Hawke

The annual ball was held Dec. 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Debutante Program hosted its 39th annual ball Dec. 18 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. 

The annual event had 11 debutantes returning from college to attend the annual program, which benefits the Sarasota Orchestra's youth programs. 

The night also marked the last Debutante Ball for president Robin Serbin, who has been leading the event for 17 years. Serbin was grateful for her time with the event but was excited for someone new to take over.

