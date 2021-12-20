Debutantes return for annual ball

The Debutante Program hosted its 39th annual ball Dec. 18 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

The annual event had 11 debutantes returning from college to attend the annual program, which benefits the Sarasota Orchestra's youth programs.

The night also marked the last Debutante Ball for president Robin Serbin, who has been leading the event for 17 years. Serbin was grateful for her time with the event but was excited for someone new to take over.