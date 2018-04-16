 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorees Christine Jennings, Dr. Murray Klauber, Sarabeth Kalajian and Michael Donald Edwards

CVA celebrates four hall of fame honorees

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Honorees Christine Jennings, Dr. Murray Klauber, Sarabeth Kalajian and Michael Donald Edwards

Buy this Photo
CVA President Annette Scherman, Lynn Fontana and Chris Pfahler

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

CVA President Annette Scherman, Lynn Fontana and Chris Pfahler

Buy this Photo
Tables were reserved for friends and family of each honoree.

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Tables were reserved for friends and family of each honoree.

Buy this Photo
The four honorees join the many past CVA honorees.

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

The four honorees join the many past CVA honorees.

Buy this Photo
Guests enjoyed a lunch at Michael's On East during the induction.

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Guests enjoyed a lunch at Michael's On East during the induction.

Buy this Photo
Fran Dietz and Anita Holec

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Fran Dietz and Anita Holec

Buy this Photo
Lucy Rubley and Joyce Bellamy

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Lucy Rubley and Joyce Bellamy

Buy this Photo
Michael, Terri, Honoree Murray, Sue B., Max and Mikayla Klauber

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Michael, Terri, Honoree Murray, Sue B., Max and Mikayla Klauber

Buy this Photo
Cindy and Carl Weinrich with Kathy Schersten

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Cindy and Carl Weinrich with Kathy Schersten

Buy this Photo
Larry Thompson, Lucy Rubley and Mary Myers

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Larry Thompson, Lucy Rubley and Mary Myers

Buy this Photo
Ann Charters and Kimberly Bleach

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Ann Charters and Kimberly Bleach

Buy this Photo
Andrea Taylor and Brianne Grant

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Andrea Taylor and Brianne Grant

Buy this Photo
Mary Byrd and Jennifer Perry

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Mary Byrd and Jennifer Perry

Buy this Photo
Linda Starcher and Mollie Cardamone

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Linda Starcher and Mollie Cardamone

Buy this Photo
Graci McGillicuddy, Debra Jacobs and Denise Roberts

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Graci McGillicuddy, Debra Jacobs and Denise Roberts

Buy this Photo
Susan Kelley, Honoree Murray Klauber and Bill Kelley

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Susan Kelley, Honoree Murray Klauber and Bill Kelley

Buy this Photo
Renee Hamad and Peter Abt

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Renee Hamad and Peter Abt

Buy this Photo
Marty Katz and Andria Bilan

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Marty Katz and Andria Bilan

Buy this Photo
Taylor Collins and Jennifer Vigne

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Taylor Collins and Jennifer Vigne

Buy this Photo
Isabel Norton, Honoree Sarabeth Kalajian and Nancy Roucher

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

Isabel Norton, Honoree Sarabeth Kalajian and Nancy Roucher

Buy this Photo
James and Renae Dodge

Monday, Apr. 16, 2018 |

James and Renae Dodge

Buy this Photo
Share
The Community Video Archives hosted the honoree luncheon April 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Community Video Archives hosted its 2018 Hall of Fame Induction and Video Premiere Luncheon on April 16 at Michael's On East. 

The four honorees this year are Michael Donald Edwards, Sarabeth Kalajian, Dr. Murray "Murf" Klauber and Christine Jennings. Each honoree has contributed great lengths to the community throughout their years.

CVA creates video biographies of deserving members of the community to preserve his or her legacy for the years to come. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement