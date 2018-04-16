CVA celebrates four hall of fame honorees

Community Video Archives hosted its 2018 Hall of Fame Induction and Video Premiere Luncheon on April 16 at Michael's On East.

The four honorees this year are Michael Donald Edwards, Sarabeth Kalajian, Dr. Murray "Murf" Klauber and Christine Jennings. Each honoree has contributed great lengths to the community throughout their years.

CVA creates video biographies of deserving members of the community to preserve his or her legacy for the years to come.