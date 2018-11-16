 Skip to main content
Nikita Bagley and Paige Diemer

Culture Collective gets a dose of flower power at Selby Gardens

Anneliese and Fredrik Sandstrom

Maddie Hansen and Zack DuPerier

Jill McGonigle Murray Devine

David Berry tells Culture Collective members about the exhibit.

One half of the exhibit is housed in the Payne Mansion (like this terrarium).

Culture Collective members are all between 21 and 39 years old.

The young art patrons group got a private tour of The Orchid Show: ‘Endless Forms’ Nov. 15 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

When the sun went down, the fun was just beginning Nov. 15 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Members of Culture Collective, a young arts patron group of the Arts and Culture Alliance of Sarasota County, enjoyed a private night tour of the gardens’ latest exhibit.

Curator Dr. David Berry and Jeannie Perales, vice president of museum exhibitions, learning and engagement, gave members an inside look at The Orchid Show: “Endless Forms”

