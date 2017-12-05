 Skip to main content
Board members Dale Wolfson, Paul Tarantino, Bunny Skirboll, Marlene Hauck and Lynn Buehler

Compeer thanks its top supporters

Tom and Gwen Watson with Sam Savin

Faith and Michael Goldman

Norma Savin and Sandy Levin

Ann Roth and Gail Welch

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll thanks donors and volunteers for their support.

Barbara Simon and Helen and Len Glaser

Eileen Kirk and Betty Comora

Guests listen to Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll speak.

Kerry Kirschner, Marlene Hauck and Jack Donoghue

Edie Chaifetz, Norma Savin and Sandy Levin

Founder of Compeer Sarasota, the local branch of Bunny Skirboll’s national organization, Ann Hartka laughs during a speech.

Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler and Ashley W.

Salle and Jay Steele with Jordan A.

Betty Schoenbaum, Bernice Davis and Martin Tucker

Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson, Ashley W. and Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll

The second annual Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend event took place Dec. 5 at The Francis.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll perhaps put it best when she said she “brought the simple presence of friendship into the complex field of mental health” when she formed the mental health nonprofit.

The organization matches adults — and now children — living with mental illnesses with volunteers who spend a minimum of four hours a month with them. Pairs do anything from spend a quiet night in watching movies to going to theater performances around town.

On Dec. 5, top donors and volunteers alike gathered at The Francis for Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend, an annual appreciation event for Compeer supporters.

Founder Bunny Skirboll, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler all spoke at the event, along with volunteer Jay Steele, who spoke about how positive of an experience he’s had getting to know his Compeer friend Jordan.

Wolfson’s Compeer friend Erica also spoke, and told eventgoers how her relationship with Wolfson helped her get through several difficult times.

New volunteer Betty Comora spoke about her experience, and how her match moved, but she looks forward to getting a new friend through the Compeer Youth Program.

