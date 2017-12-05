Compeer thanks its top supporters

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll perhaps put it best when she said she “brought the simple presence of friendship into the complex field of mental health” when she formed the mental health nonprofit.

The organization matches adults — and now children — living with mental illnesses with volunteers who spend a minimum of four hours a month with them. Pairs do anything from spend a quiet night in watching movies to going to theater performances around town.

On Dec. 5, top donors and volunteers alike gathered at The Francis for Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend, an annual appreciation event for Compeer supporters.

Founder Bunny Skirboll, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler all spoke at the event, along with volunteer Jay Steele, who spoke about how positive of an experience he’s had getting to know his Compeer friend Jordan.

Wolfson’s Compeer friend Erica also spoke, and told eventgoers how her relationship with Wolfson helped her get through several difficult times.

New volunteer Betty Comora spoke about her experience, and how her match moved, but she looks forward to getting a new friend through the Compeer Youth Program.