Honorary Chairwoman Gerri Aaron, Bunny Skirboll and Honorary Chairwoman Betty Schoenbaum

Compeer Sarasota touchdowns on emotional luncheon

Monday, Apr. 9, 2018 |

Honorary Chairwoman Gerri Aaron, Bunny Skirboll and Honorary Chairwoman Betty Schoenbaum

Co-Chairs Faith Goldman and Paul Tarantino

Jeremy Lisitza and Phil King

The centerpieces decorated the tables.

Each place was given a plate of desserts.

The speaker was former NFL linebacker and Superbowl champion Keith O'Neil.

Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Keith O'Neil was doing book signings for his novel, "Under My Helmet."

Ashley Brown and Hermione Gilpin

Co-Chairwoman Faith Goldman opens the luncheon.

Bunny Skirboll addresses the audience.

Compeer Sarasota surprised founder Ann Hartka with a present, cake, flowers and balloons for her 100th birthday.

Ann Hartka founded Compeer Sarasota eight years ago when she was 92 years old.

Bunny Skirboll presents Honorees Norman and Sam Savin with an award.

Program Director Lynn Buehler speaks.

Keith O'Neil talks about his journey with bipolar disorder.

Paul Tarantino closes the luncheon.

Gwen and Tom Watson with Pat Anderson

Ashley Brown, Marlene Hauck and Don Oswalt

Paul Tarantino and Coastal Behavioral Healthcare President and CEO John H. (Jack) Minge, III

Crossing the Goal Line: A Match for Every Friend was hosted April 9 at The Francis.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Compeer Sarasota hosted Crossing the Goal Line: A Match for Every Friend on April 9 at The Francis.

The luncheon started with a speech from Bunny Skirboll, followed by Honorees Sam and Norma Savin, whose son is in the Compeer Sarasota program.

Then, keynote speaker Keith O'Neil took the stage. O'Neil is a former linebacker in the NFL, Superbowl Champion with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and author, who has battled lifelong with bipolar disorder and is now an advocate for mental illness.  He gave a powerful, moving speech about growing up with dreams to be in the NFL like his father and brother, while living with insomnia, anxiety and bipolar disorder. 

The luncheon wrapped up with a volunteer and compeer match speech to show the benefits of becoming a Compeer volunteer.

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

