Compeer Sarasota touchdowns on emotional luncheon

Compeer Sarasota hosted Crossing the Goal Line: A Match for Every Friend on April 9 at The Francis.

The luncheon started with a speech from Bunny Skirboll, followed by Honorees Sam and Norma Savin, whose son is in the Compeer Sarasota program.

Then, keynote speaker Keith O'Neil took the stage. O'Neil is a former linebacker in the NFL, Superbowl Champion with the Colts in Super Bowl XLI and author, who has battled lifelong with bipolar disorder and is now an advocate for mental illness. He gave a powerful, moving speech about growing up with dreams to be in the NFL like his father and brother, while living with insomnia, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The luncheon wrapped up with a volunteer and compeer match speech to show the benefits of becoming a Compeer volunteer.