Compeer Sarasota celebrates its top donors

Everyone needs a friend, and that’s the root of Compeer Sarasota’s mission.

The organization matches people living with mental illnesses with volunteers who spend a minimum of four hours a month with them. Pairs do everything from go to the movies to shopping to hiking — whatever gets them talking and helps develop a relationship.

On Dec. 3, top donors and volunteers alike gathered at The Hyatt Regency Boathouse for Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend, an annual appreciation event for Compeer supporters.

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler all spoke at the event, along with a volunteer and the mother of that volunteer’s Compeer friend.