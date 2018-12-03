 Skip to main content
Chairwoman Gail Welch, Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll

Compeer Sarasota celebrates its top donors

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

Chairwoman Gail Welch, Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll

Nancy Harris, Faith Goldman and Alan Milbauer

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Nancy Harris, Faith Goldman and Alan Milbauer

Michael Goldman, Len Glaser, Mort Skirboll and John Harris

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Michael Goldman, Len Glaser, Mort Skirboll and John Harris

Anita Cohen with Tom and Gwen Watson

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Anita Cohen with Tom and Gwen Watson

Paul and Turbi Smilow with Shari, Jack and Erica Siegel

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Paul and Turbi Smilow with Shari, Jack and Erica Siegel

Rob Williamson, Gila Meriweather, Norma Savin, Jack Minge and Brian Wides

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Rob Williamson, Gila Meriweather, Norma Savin, Jack Minge and Brian Wides

Loretta Katz and Hannah Weinberg

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Loretta Katz and Hannah Weinberg

Jennifer Archangeli, Marlene Hauck and Matt Archangeli

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Jennifer Archangeli, Marlene Hauck and Matt Archangeli

Jay and Sally Steele, Brian and Joan Wides and Chairwoman Gail Welch

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Jay and Sally Steele, Brian and Joan Wides and Chairwoman Gail Welch

Chairwoman Gail Welch welcomes guests.

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Chairwoman Gail Welch welcomes guests.

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll addresses the crowd.

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll addresses the crowd.

Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler introduces the speaker.

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler introduces the speaker.

Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson laughs as she’s introduced.

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 |

Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson laughs as she’s introduced.

The second annual Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend event took place Dec. 3 at The Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Everyone needs a friend, and that’s the root of Compeer Sarasota’s mission.

The organization matches people living with mental illnesses with volunteers who spend a minimum of four hours a month with them. Pairs do everything from go to the movies to shopping to hiking — whatever gets them talking and helps develop a relationship.

On Dec. 3, top donors and volunteers alike gathered at The Hyatt Regency Boathouse for Thank You for Being a Compeer Friend, an annual appreciation event for Compeer supporters.

Compeer Founder Bunny Skirboll, Volunteer Coordinator Dale Wolfson and Director of Compeer Sarasota Lynn Buehler all spoke at the event, along with a volunteer and the mother of that volunteer’s Compeer friend.

