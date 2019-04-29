 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Founder and President Annette Scherman and Chairwoman Chris Pfahler

Community Video Archives honors four local leaders

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Founder and President Annette Scherman and Chairwoman Chris Pfahler

Buy this Photo
Honorees Larry Thompson, Gayle Guynup, Julie Milton and Jon Thaxton

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Honorees Larry Thompson, Gayle Guynup, Julie Milton and Jon Thaxton

Buy this Photo
Honoree Larry Thompson, Chairwoman Chris Pfahler, Honoree Gayle Guynup, Founder and President Annette Scherman and honorees Julie Milton and Jon Thaxton

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Honoree Larry Thompson, Chairwoman Chris Pfahler, Honoree Gayle Guynup, Founder and President Annette Scherman and honorees Julie Milton and Jon Thaxton

Buy this Photo
The CVA creates a video biography for each Hall of Fame inductee.

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

The CVA creates a video biography for each Hall of Fame inductee.

Buy this Photo
Maxine Perry and Doug McIntyre

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Maxine Perry and Doug McIntyre

Buy this Photo
Henock, Bryan, Aaron and Jonah

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Henock, Bryan, Aaron and Jonah

Buy this Photo
Carlos de Quesada and Kathy Schersten

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Carlos de Quesada and Kathy Schersten

Buy this Photo
Linda and Bob Dennis with Jane Bartnett

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Linda and Bob Dennis with Jane Bartnett

Buy this Photo
Jocelyn Udell, Renee Hamad and Lee Williams

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Jocelyn Udell, Renee Hamad and Lee Williams

Buy this Photo
Maybeth Avila, Natalye Avila and Irma Caballero

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Maybeth Avila, Natalye Avila and Irma Caballero

Buy this Photo
The honorees had tables for their family and friends.

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

The honorees had tables for their family and friends.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Krouse and Paul Bova

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Lisa Krouse and Paul Bova

Buy this Photo
Heidi Brown and Dean Miller

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Heidi Brown and Dean Miller

Buy this Photo
Lindsey Jennings shoots video during the event.

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Lindsey Jennings shoots video during the event.

Buy this Photo
Michael and Terri Klauber with Dru Greene and Jon Thaxton

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Michael and Terri Klauber with Dru Greene and Jon Thaxton

Buy this Photo
Sherry and Tom Koski with Stacey Corley

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Sherry and Tom Koski with Stacey Corley

Buy this Photo
Marvin Hendon and Nate Jacobs

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Marvin Hendon and Nate Jacobs

Buy this Photo
Lucy Rubley and Cookie McIntyre

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Lucy Rubley and Cookie McIntyre

Buy this Photo
Hillary Steele and Herman Frankel

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Hillary Steele and Herman Frankel

Buy this Photo
Roxie Jerde and Graci McGillicuddy

Monday, Apr. 29, 2019 |

Roxie Jerde and Graci McGillicuddy

Buy this Photo
Share
The CVA Hall of Fame Induction and Video Premiere Luncheon was hosted April 29 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Videographers circled the room, capturing moments of guests chatting, laughing and congratulating the honorees. This scene can only belong to one event (other than a wedding) — the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction and Video Premiere Luncheon. 

The luncheon honored Julie Milton, Gayle Guynup, Jon Thaxton and Larry Thompson for their contributions to the community through philanthropy and their careers. 

Each year, CVA creates video biographies of deserving members of the community to preserve his or her legacy for the years to come. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement