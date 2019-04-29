Community Video Archives honors four local leaders

Videographers circled the room, capturing moments of guests chatting, laughing and congratulating the honorees. This scene can only belong to one event (other than a wedding) — the Community Video Archives Hall of Fame Induction and Video Premiere Luncheon.

The luncheon honored Julie Milton, Gayle Guynup, Jon Thaxton and Larry Thompson for their contributions to the community through philanthropy and their careers.

Each year, CVA creates video biographies of deserving members of the community to preserve his or her legacy for the years to come.